(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's finance
minister has pledged to reform the tax system in 2012. It is a
promise he needs to keep. Only 3 pct of the Indian population
pays income tax and the total take, at 16 pct of GDP, is well
below international peers. Anti-corruption campaigners focus on
riches parked offshore. But India's economy will be threatened
if New Delhi fails to plug tax holes at home.
India is not the only country with a population that
dislikes paying taxes. But in relation to GDP, India's tax
receipts are well below Brazil's 36 percent, Russia's 37 percent
and the 21 percent taken in China. At the same time India's
fiscal deficit is climbing above 5 percent of its GDP. Meanwhile
its total debt is 68 percent of GDP, against China's 17 percent,
Russia's 8.5 percent and Brazil's 66 percent.
India's biggest problem is that not enough of the population
contributes to the tax base. Only 35 million people pay income
tax from a population of 1.2 billion.
Those at the very top don't pay enough, either. India raised
the issue of black money at the last G20 meeting. But it has yet
to follow the lead of many Western governments -- including the
United States and Germany -- to put real pressure on tax havens.
A recent report by Global Financial Integrity estimated that
between 2000 and 2008 $104 billion was illegally transferred out
of India to avoid taxation. That amounts to around one-third of
the country's external debt.
But while the pots of gold in Switzerland may grab the
headlines, larger gains would come from nurturing home-grown
taxpayers. More Indians may pay tax when, or if, the government
completes its overhaul of the tax code. Simplifying processes
and lowering tax rates could bring big rewards. Adi Godrej, the
next president of the Confederation of Indian Industry,
estimates that passage of the new goods and sales tax could
actually add up to 2 percent to India's GDP because it will
simplify trade between states, creating a single Indian market
with supply chain efficiencies.
Sure most taxes, as well being unpopular, can impede wealth
creation and economic growth. Yet long-term development can also
be hurt if the tax regime is so flimsy that countries cannot
finance spending on necessities such as health, education and
infrastructure.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- India's finance minister, Pranab Mukherjee, laid plans to
legislate on tax evasion on Dec. 14. The move came after the
issue of "black money", led by senior opposition leader LK
Advani, was raised in the New Delhi parliament.
-- According to local media reports, Mukherjee will roll out
a long-awaited direct tax code, aimed at simplifying archaic tax
laws, on April 1, 2012. The new code intends to cut tax rates to
bring more people and companies into the tax net. It also aims
to phase out profit-linked exemptions for companies and replace
them with investment-linked incentives.
-- India plans to enter into tax information exchange
agreements with 17 countries, the finance secretary R.S. Gujral
said on Dec. 7. He also said India sought to amend its direct
taxation avoidance agreements with 75 countries.
