MUMBAI Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's not intuitive,
but cutting rates may be India's best bet in fighting inflation.
The central bank can't really raise rates, the normal cure for
rising prices, because the economy is weak. Flat rates,
meanwhile, will achieve little. In the circumstances, cutting
rates might be an unconventional way to perk up the market and
halt the pressure on the rupee.
Equity markets dropped to a two-year low as the Reserve Bank
of India called an end to its latest interest-hike cycle. No
wonder: core inflation remains stubbornly high. Although food
inflation has finally dropped, the wholesale price index remains
above 9 percent. After 13 rate hikes in the past year and a
half, demand has begun to moderate, but high financing costs
have also dealt a beating to the supply side. Spending on
capital goods fell 25 percent, year on year, in October.
Then there's the rupee. It's down almost 18 percent since
July, which is driving up the cost of imports and making
inflation worse. In normal times, a cheap currency might help
kickstart manufacturing companies by increasing demand for
exports -- but right now, external demand is hardly booming, so
that natural curative effect isn't working. India can hardly
compensate by buying less from abroad, since imports are geared
towards essentials like fuel.
Here's how a rate cut could help. First, it would get
business moving again. That would in turn raise share prices and
reassure investors, restoring confidence that is currently
lacking.
Secondly, it could help revive the rupee. True, investors
traditionally chase currencies in countries with higher interest
rates. But the rupee is driven more by investors' views of
India's economy -- and it is because they stopped investing that
the currency fell. With industry revived, investors should
return and the rupee may strengthen, which would make imports
once again more affordable, and reduce one source of inflation.
All this is easier said than done. The government in Delhi
has a credibility problem with investors, especially after its
failed efforts to open up the retail sector to more foreign
capital. The RBI could face a credibility problem of its own, if
the experiment doesn't pay off. But when all options look
unpalatable, some unconventional thinking is surely worth a
punt.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- The Reserve Bank of India called an end to its programme
of interest rate hikes at its scheduled policy review on Dec.
16. The central bank has raised interest rates by 375 basis
points over 13 moves since early 2010.
-- India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than
expected 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier,
government data showed on Dec. 14. The median forecast in a
Reuters poll was for a 9.04 percent rise.
-- India's food inflation eased to 4.35 percent in the year
to Dec. 3 -- its lowest reading since late February 2008 -- from
an annual 6.60 percent rise in the previous week, government
data showed on Dec. 15.
