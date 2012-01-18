(Corrects spelling of "coarse" in paragraph 17)
MUMBAI/LONDON Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Half way
into Manmohan Singh's second term as prime minister, the
so-called India Shining story is unravelling. Having weathered
the 2008 financial crisis better than almost anyone predicted,
projections that the country would soon be growing faster than
China at 10 percent or more a year had become the norm. That
confidence has come hurtling back to reality with a thump.
Admittedly, GDP is still expanding at around 7 percent, a
rate the developed world can only dream about. But big new
investment projects have virtually dried up, the fiscal deficit
is heading towards 6 percent of GDP and the rupee was Asia's
worst performing major currency last year while India's Sensex
stock market index fell 25 percent. What's more, inflation
remains stubbornly high despite 13 interest rate hikes over the
past year and a half. Some even joke that the "I" in BRIC, the
club of rapidly developing economies, should now be Indonesia
rather than India.
Political infighting and inertia bear much of the blame.
Singh, who launched the economy on the road to liberalisation
when finance minister 20 years ago, has lost the will and the
ability to reform. His government's energy has been sapped by
corruption scams. And he has been unable to push through even
those reforms that he promised because coalition partners keep
threatening to pull the rug from under his government.
How badly will this political paralysis hurt the economy's
immediate prospects? What's the best way of tackling the endemic
corruption? And is India's long-term growth story still intact?
These are the questions addressed in Breakingviews' three-part
Unravelling India series.
Wasting a good crisis
In India major reforms tend to follow economic slowdowns. It
was a balance of payments crisis in 1991 that kicked off Singh's
original reforms. Yet this time, instead of springing into
action, the political system is paralysed. The best it can offer
is handouts and subsidies, which will further exacerbate the
country's economic problems.
The failure to enact structural reforms in Singh's first
term as prime minister from 2004-2009, as well as since he was
reelected, is one of the reasons the country's productive
potential has not grown as fast as it might have. Demand,
though, has been strong -- driven both by the growing middle
classes and deficit-financed cash handouts to the rural
population. The snag is that, with demand outpacing supply,
inflation remained above 9 percent throughout 2011.
The Reserve Bank of India has tried, only partly
successfully, to tackle the inflation by pushing interest rates
up to 8.5 percent. While demand has slowed down, it's investment
that has been hit more than consumption -- and that's an
unhealthy mix for the future. For the moment, investment - which
was 35 percent of GDP last year -- doesn't look too bad. But
large new investment proposals fell to a five-year low in 2011,
according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.
Unless investment picks up, the country's productive potential
won't rise as rapidly as it could and it will face renewed
inflation whenever it tries to press on the accelerator.
The hike in interest rates isn't the only factor restraining
investment. Many new projects, especially anything to do with
infrastructure or exploitation of natural resources, require
government approval -- and the machinery of government is
operating at a snail's pace. That, in turn, is partly because
several people have been thrown into jail in connection with a
telecoms scam, where radio spectrum was awarded to mobile phone
companies at a fraction of its value costing the state an
estimated $39 billion in lost revenue.
Officials across government are reluctant to sign off on new
projects because they are afraid they may get incarcerated too.
Hopefully, the bureaucratic stasis will only last until
government transitions to a cleaner way of operating. But, in
the meantime, it is gumming up the economy.
Business confidence has also taken a hit. Industry is
worried about the paralysis in Delhi. The government's habit of
spending more than it raises in taxes -- and then mainly on
things that boost consumption rather than infrastructure -- is
also crowding out the private sector.
Business has in recent years tapped foreign sources of
capital to help plug the gap. But the euro crisis has made it
harder to borrow from abroad. Indeed, some companies such a
Reliance Communications and Tata Motors are
ruing the day they loaded up with dollar loans only to find that
the plunge in the rupee means their debts are bigger in their
home currency.
Power is an example of how a cat's cradle of government
policies is messing up a vital sector. The main source of energy
is coal, which is abundant in India and made available to
generators at about 45 percent less than global prices. So
private-sector groups such as Tata Power, Sterlite
and Reliance Power started investing in new
coal-fired power stations, financing them mostly with borrowed
money. The snag is that new coal mining projects have been
delayed by environmental concerns and so the power producers
don't have enough cheap local coal. Buying expensive imported
coal, on the other hand, is uneconomic because the price at
which they are allowed to sell electricity is capped by the
state. Some of the power producers look like they will need a
debt restructuring. India may soon have insufficient electricity
to drive growth.
All this is happening when the global economy is slowing and
the euro crisis is raging. India isn't as much exposed to trade
as, say, China is. But its reliance on foreign capital makes it
vulnerable to any seizing up in financial markets such as the
one which followed Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy. What's more, if
the euro did explode, the government's own deficit means it
wouldn't have many ways of cushioning the blow.
Political games
Ideally, the government would respond to the slowdown by
launching supply-side reforms to boost investment and the
country's productive potential. Top priorities would include
curbing the fiscal deficit, rooting out subsidies, liberalising
the power sector, simplifying regulations on land use without
which few enterprises can get going or expand -- and, of course,
combating corruption.
In fact, the government's only significant liberalisation
move -- a relatively modest plan to open up the country's retail
sector to foreign investment -- has fallen flat on its face.
Just days after announcing the move in November, which would not
only have brought in foreign money from the likes of Tesco and
Wal-Mart but also helped modernise the supply chain and curb
inflation, Singh had to shelve the plan. The reason? Mamata
Banerjee, the powerful chief minister of West Bengal on whose
support Singh's government relies, refused to back it.
She also incidentally torpedoed an anti-corruption bill in
the dying days of 2011.
Instead of reform, the government's main proposal has been
for a new food security bill which involves giving about 800
million out of the country's 1.2 billion people access to
virtually free rice, wheat and coarse grains. There's nothing
wrong with a plan to curb malnutrition.
After all, India has worse rates of child undernourishment
than sub-Saharan Africa. But the new plan is badly targeted,
covering two-thirds of the population. It may double the cost of
food subsidies, taking them to 2 percent of GDP, at a time when
the deficit is already too high.
The scheme also looks like a fertile new ground for
corruption. What's more, the government's need to acquire huge
quantities of grain will push up food inflation. It's hardly
surprising that many observers think the main motivation for the
plan isn't to combat malnutrition but to buy votes ahead of the
2014 general election.
It's not at all clear that 79-year-old Singh really believes
in what the government is doing. But he is hemmed in from two
sides. One is his fractious coalition partners; the Congress
Party, which he is part of, has only 206 out of 543 seats in
parliament. The other is Sonia Gandhi, the standard-bearer of
the Nehru/Gandhi dynasty who runs the Congress Party. She is
considered to be less of a reformer and more of an old-fashioned
socialist. A common quip in New Delhi is that Gandhi has power
without responsibility; whereas Singh has responsibility without
power.
Spring hopes
Amidst all this gloom, industrialists and political pundits
cling to the hope that things could get brighter in the spring.
Part of the hope derives from the fact that inflation is at last
falling. It is expected to come down to between 6 and 7 percent
by the end of 2012, according to UBS estimates. Though that's
still high, it should allow the central bank to ease interest
rates a bit which, in turn, could encourage business to invest.
But the bigger hope hangs on elections in five key states in
March. If Congress does well, it could reassert itself. There's
a particular focus on Uttar Pradesh (UP), the largest state with
over 200 million people. Congress is not in a position to win
this state. But it may be able to form a coalition in UP with
the local Samajwadi Party (SP). As a quid pro quo, the SP may
then be prepared to support Congress in New Delhi, allowing it
to dispense with Mamata Banerjee as an ally.
Because Congress and SP would each have a hold on the other,
such a coalition might be more stable than the current one.
In this rosy scenario, Singh would then be free to re-launch
his reform agenda. He'd bring back the plans for opening up the
retail sector to foreign investment and combating corruption;
he'd push through draft bills on mining and land acquisition;
he'd get the machinery of government moving again; and he'd rein
in the fiscal deficit. The main way of doing the latter would be
to curb fuel subsidies, which cost the government 3.5 percent of
GDP according to the OECD. Such a move, which was heavily hinted
at by Singh in his New Year's address, would help pay for the
new food subsidies.
All this would be great if it happens. But it does rely on
the state elections going the way Congress wants, as well as the
government deciding that it really wants to push through another
dose of reforms which would be unpopular and involve overriding
vested interests. And, of course, it depends on Singh or another
reformer being prime minister -- which, given Gandhi remains the
power behind the throne, cannot be guaranteed.
Tomorrow, Part 2: How to slay corruption
