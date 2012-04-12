(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Reserve Bank
of India has trouble guiding the economy because so little of
the population is connected to the financial system. That may
sound like a central banker's nightmare, but it gives the RBI
freedom to act where it can be most helpful.
Only 57 percent of Indians have a bank account and less than
2 percent have a credit card, according to the RBI. When it
comes to inflation, policy interest rates matter less than
growth in the rural economy, which is currently being fuelled by
government handouts and subsidies. Average incomes in rural
India have risen 12 percent in the last year, according to Kotak
Mahindra Bank.
The government's rural spending has been swollen by the
unhealthily high fiscal deficit, 5.9 percent of GDP in the year
that ended in March. The borrowing is known to be a worry to the
RBI, but two years of high policy rates have not restrained the
government. Expensive credit, though, has probably slowed fixed
capital formation, which contracted by 4 percent in the
September quarter and 1.2 percent in the December quarter.
The result is that India's GDP grew at a 6.1 percent annual
rate in the December quarter, the slowest pace in nearly three
years. Inflation remains at 7 percent and the trade deficit more
than 9 percent of GDP.
With New Delhi in a policy meltdown, India's best hope is
that the RBI comes to the rescue. A period of boldly lower rates
could encourage businesses to invest more aggressively.
Confidence in the business sector might spill over into
financial markets, decreasing the risk that the government runs
out of money.
The weaker growth has led to a change in direction at the
RBI. It is expected to cut rates for the first time in three
years on April 17, according to a Reuters poll this week. But
the effect of the expected 25 basis point cut in the policy repo
rate to 8.25 percent can only be symbolic. To really shake up
the economy, the RBI should be much bolder. It can afford to be.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected
4.1 percent in February from a year earlier, government data
showed on April 12. Analysts on average had expected the rate of
increase to ease slightly from January's provisional figure of
6.8 percent to 6.6 percent, a Reuters poll showed.
- The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest
rates for the first time in three years on April 17. In a
Reuters poll this week, 17 of 20 analysts forecast a 25 basis
point cut in the policy repo rate next week, which would bring
it to 8.25 percent.
- Reuters: India's industrial output growth remains sluggish
in Feb
(Editing by Edward Hadas and David Evans)