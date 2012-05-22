(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Wayne Arnold
HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India no longer
deserves a credit ratings upgrade. That hasn't stopped New Delhi
from lobbying Fitch for one, arguing that foreign inflows
protect it from its persistent current account gap. But the
tumbling rupee says otherwise. Rival rater Standard & Poor's has
even threatened to cut its rating on India's debt. With slowing
growth likely to keep government debt high, the risk is that
those inflows go the other way.
A few months ago, calls for an upgrade seemed justified.
Policy reforms and rapid growth were pulling India's debt-to-GDP
ratio downwards. Moreover, most of India's debt is financed
locally, and its finances on some measures look stronger than
more highly rated governments like South Korea and New Zealand.
It looked like the ratings agencies, which began to turn
friendly after Moody's granted India investment-grade status in
2004, were being too mean.
The problem is that stalled reforms and slowing growth have
recently exposed India's vulnerabilities. Chief among these is a
government debt equivalent to 68 percent of GDP, one of Asia's
highest and higher than similarly rated governments like Brazil
and Romania. India's $291 billion in foreign reserves offer it
thinner cover against short-term external debt than either
Colombia or Indonesia. Its current account deficit, relative to
GDP, is larger, too.
India's biggest vulnerability is one it considers a
strength. Short-term investment inflows, many from non-resident
Indians, are among Asia's highest. Such flows help India to fund
its deficits when investors are bullish, but can just as easily
go in reverse if attitudes sour. That helps explain why the
rupee has fallen more than 10 percent in the past three months
to a record low.
India clearly hopes an upgrade from Fitch will lower its
borrowing costs and resurrect the rupee. But after failing to
upgrade India for five years when growth was strong and finances
improving, Fitch is unlikely to do so now. India can count
itself lucky in one respect: had Fitch upgraded it before, it
would likely face an embarrassing downgrade now. India should be
happy with the rating it has.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Ministry of Finance said on May 17 it had urged a
visiting team from ratings agency Fitch to upgrade its rating on
the country's creditworthiness. Officials said surging inflows
of foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investment
offset a persistent current account deficit. FDI rose 55 percent
in 2011.
- Fitch has a BBB- rating on India's long-term foreign
currency debt, one notch above investment grade. Rival agencies
Standard & Poor's and Moody's have equivalent ratings on India's
debt.
- Reuters: Ever hopeful, India pitches for Fitch upgrade
after S&P blow
(Editing by John Foley and David Evans)