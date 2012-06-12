(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - "Power resides
only where men believe it resides" wrote Game of Thrones author
George R.R. Martin. But right now in India there appears to be
no one in power. As political machinations worthy of the popular
TV show pre-occupy New Delhi, the country's economy comes ever
closer to spiralling into an unnecessary decline.
Dysfunctional politics are disastrous for a country in need
of strong policies and dynamic leadership. But, as ratings
agency Standard and Poor's pointed out in a report on Monday,
India has exactly that problem, starting with the tense
relationship between Sonia Gandhi, the dynastically chosen head
of the Congress party, and Manmohan Singh, the octogenarian
prime minister. S&P warned that India might become the first
BRIC country to lose its investment-grade rating.
The latest reason for doing nothing is a job reshuffle. In a
well managed country, this would be an opportunity. In such a
land, the government would be able to replace Pranab Mukherjee,
the incumbent and unsuccessful finance minister, without causing
any political damage. Mukherjee wants to move up to the
ceremonial role of president.
In India, nothing is so simple. Intrigue over throne-filling
has lasted for months, grounding decision-making to a halt.
Officials in the finance ministry have not risen to the
occasion. Rather than using the interregnum to show their
ambition and professionalism, they are sitting on their thumbs.
The culture of political enmity is poisoning as well as
slowing the selection process. Opponents of Montek Ahluwalia
Singh, considered to be Manmohan Singh's first choice, have
tried to tarnish the respected economist's reputation by
publicising cost of his foreign travel in his role as G20
sherpa. They have also raised a storm in teacup over a $60,000
bill for new toilets in his current department.
India can't afford such pettiness. Gandhi needs to act, and
act wisely. If nothing else, she could add the finance portfolio
to Manmohan Singh's prime ministerial post. He did the job well
two decades ago. But more than a strong finance minister, India
needs a decisive centre of power.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's industrial output growth rose just 0.1 percent in
April on a year-on-year basis, lower than expectations in a
Reuters' poll for a 1.7 percent increase, government data showed
on June 12. Output fell in March from a year earlier by 3.5
percent.
- Global rating agency Standard & Poor's cautioned that
India might become the first BRIC country to lose its
investment-grade rating, unless growth issues were addressed
immediately in a report published on June 11. The credit rating
agency cited slowing GDP growth and political roadblocks in
economic policy making as some of the factors that could lead to
a downgrade.
- Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee rejected the rating
agency's report, saying there would be a turnaround in India's
"growth prospects in the coming months", according to a
government statement on June 11.
- Reuters: India output growth flat, adds to BRIC
straggler's gloom
- Reuters: India could be 1st BRIC to lose investment
grade-S&P
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Edward Hadas and David Evans)