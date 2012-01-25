(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There are many
things about China that India would love to emulate. Attitudes
to freedom of expression should not be one of them. India's
slower growth is often defended as a price worth paying for
freedom and democracy. But censoring Salman Rushdie and
censuring Jay Leno doesn't say much for India's tolerance
levels. And efforts to filter content on the Internet suggest
India may be following China down the wrong path.
Governing the world's largest, and arguably most diverse,
democracy is no easy task. The politics of caste and religion
still play a huge role in determining who rules Mother India.
Protests, fuelled by any perceived slight, offer politicians an
opportunity to show the voters whose side they are on.
But the banning of books and artists is unbecoming of a
country which prides itself on tolerance and constitutional
democracy. Salman Rushdie was hounded away from Jaipur's
literary festival this week. He cancelled a video-link just
minutes before it was scheduled to begin after the organisers
received death threats. His novel The Satanic Verses is banned
in India and a group of writers now face prosecution for staging
a reading of the text at the festival. In the same week, India
officially complained to the United States over talk-show host
Jay Leno's satirical suggestion that Sikhism's holiest shrine
was Mitt Romney's vacation home.
Such protests have come and gone before, but efforts to
control the Internet are new and dangerous. Google and Facebook
are among 21 companies which have been asked to develop a
mechanism to block objectionable material, after a private
petitioner took the websites to court over images deemed
offensive to Hindus, Muslims and Christians. Civil rights groups
oppose the new laws but the government appears to be backing the
censors.
This intention may be nanny-state, but the consequences
could be more like big brother. Any kind of filter on the
Internet can have both political and economic consequence.
Though India's vibrant democracy continues to look robust,
increasing state encroachment on freedom of expression would not
be good for India's economy -- nor for its soul.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- Salman Rushdie cancelled a video-link to the Jaipur
Literature Festival on Jan. 24, just minutes before it was
scheduled to begin after he was told of death threats to the
organisers. Rushdie, whose 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses" is
banned in India, last week cancelled plans to travel to Jaipur
to address the festival in person after reported assassination
threats against him.
-- A complaint against American host Jay Leno will be
officially filed by India's ambassador to the United States
after Leno sparked anger among Sikhs with a joke about the
Golden Temple. The comedian suggested that Sikhism's holiest
shrine was the vacation home of Mitt Romney, who is campaigning
for the U.S. Republican party's presidential nomination.
-- Google and Facebook are among 21 companies that have been
asked to develop a mechanism to block objectionable material in
India, after a private petitioner took the websites to court
over images deemed offensive to Hindus, Muslims and Christians.
Civil rights groups have opposed the new laws. But the Indian
government says that posting offensive images in the socially
conservative country with a history of violence between
religious groups presents a danger to the public.
