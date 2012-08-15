(Fixes punctuation in paragraph 4)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh gave a vague speech on India's
Independence Day, promising faster than 6.5 percent GDP growth
this year without answering any of the tough policy questions
which the government faces. Something better was possible. Here
is the speech Singh should have given:
The Indian economy is in its toughest period since the
economic liberalisation of 1991. Then we made tough political
choices, taking on vested interests and opening our economy. The
results were impressive: a GDP growth rate of more than nine
percent, and hundreds of millions of people lifted out of
poverty. That growth has allowed our government to finance such
programmes as the national rural employment guarantee scheme,
and huge subsidies for food, fertiliser and fuel.
But in recent years, the opening of the economy has slowed
sharply. The Indian people still demand that the government
provides these basic goods, but they are no longer ready to make
the sacrifices needed to pay for them.
As anyone who manages their family's finances knows, if you
spend more than you earn, it can only end in financial disaster.
Today India is doing just that. The government spends $90
billion more than it brings in through taxes. The country
imports over $183 billion more of goods than it sells overseas.
Our growth rate will fall below six percent this year. It's
easy to blame the rest of the world, but the answers lie closer
to home. That's good news. If the problems are of our own
making, the solutions are also within our grasp.
It is time to bring out the same medicine that worked so
well two decades ago. I plan to open our labour markets to make
it easier for business to employ people. I will allow the
market, not the government, to determine fuel prices. That way
our supply of energy will increase and the power shortages which
blight more than half the nation will be eradicated. And I will
scale back the tentacles of the state, so that needless red tape
no longer creates opportunities for corruption and holds backs
entrepreneurs.
Some new policies may be deeply unpopular with entrenched
elites or with those who benefited from the old wasteful
practices. But It's only by making tough choices that India can
again grow rapidly. A strong economy will truly be a monument to
our independence as a nation.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh forecast economic
growth of more than 6.5 percent for this fiscal year on Aug 15,
a more optimistic take than a recent spate of private
projections that saw growth slowing to as low as 5.5 percent.
- "Last year our GDP grew by 6.5 percent. This year we hope
to do a little better," Singh said in his annual Independence
Day speech, promising that faster infrastructure development
would boost growth.
- "Recently we have taken new measures to accelerate
infrastructure development. Ambitious targets have been fixed in
roads, airports, railways, electricity generation and coal
production," he said in his speech from Delhi's Red Fort.
- Last week, global ratings agency Moody's became the latest
organisation to lower its growth forecast for India, predicting
an expansion of 5.5 percent in fiscal 2012/13. That would be
India's lowest growth in a decade.
- Reuters: India PM says economic growth issue of national
security
- Singh's speech: link.reuters.com/jur99s
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Edward Hadas and David Evans)