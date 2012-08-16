(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India has announced
plans to send a satellite to Mars - just weeks after a
malfunction on the underinvested power grid deprived 600 million
people of electricity. It sounds like inexcusable waste. But the
$80 million at stake is relatively small, and symbolic feats can
pay economic dividends. Besides, it will take more than
abandoning a space programme to close India's massive wealth
gap.
For such a poor and populous country, space exploration
might seem low priority. A British politician fumed to a tabloid
newspaper that 300 million pounds a year of British taxpayers'
money goes to India in the form of aid, saying: "If the Indians
can afford to send high-tech missions into space, they can
afford to look after their own." He has a point: half India's
children are malnourished.
But such thinking is too simplistic. India is on multiple
development paths, which combine aspects of wealth and poverty
at the same time. Visitors marvel at the high-tech success story
of Bangalore's IT outsourcers and despair at the grinding
poverty and chronic lack of infrastructure that plights much of
India's 1.2 billion population. India's systemic poverty isn't
produced by wasteful space projects, but by an inability to
channel funds into needed infrastructure and projects that
create growth.
Technical feats pay dividends too. Investing in high-tech
projects may help India to create world class companies, as well
as giving investors and citizens a heightened sense of
confidence in the country's potential. Helping the poor can go
alongside creating projects for industries that can create
wealth and employment.
In the same breath as the Mars announcement, the prime
minister also launched ambitious plans to provide basic
electricity and banking services to every household to the
nation. Those are laudable, but that will take years, and will
need a level of investment and economic reform that India is
currently struggling to achieve.
The government estimates that it will need a trillion
dollars of funding for infrastructure over the next five years.
To do that it needs liberalisation of its product and capital
markets. An $80 million mission to Mars is a nice bonus, but in
the end it's hardly likely to tip the balance in either
direction.
CONTEXT NEWS
- On the occasion of India's 65th Independence Day on Aug.
15, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has confirmed a high-tech
space mission to Mars which will cost around $80 million. He
simultaneously announced ambitious plans to provide basic
electricity and banking services to every household to the
nation's 1.2 billion people.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by John Foley and David Evans)