MUMBAI Oct 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is still
unravelling. Nine months ago, Reuters Breakingviews published a
three-part series on the state of the country's economy. At that
time, most economists projected GDP growth of around seven
percent in 2012, a sharp drop from the near-double digit
expansion of the boom. Today, India has fallen further behind.
The case for economic reform - and a realignment of the
political system - remains as strong as ever.
Notwithstanding recent policies unveiled by Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh on what has been called "Big Bang Friday", growth
expectations have fallen further. And though the political
gridlock that has dogged the Congress-led government throughout
its eight years in office may finally have been broken, missed
opportunities, government handouts and corruption scandals have
taken their toll.
India faces three big economic challenges: reforming its
energy industry; drawing a line under the era of crony
capitalism; and reducing the burden of regulation. Achieving
these goals might require a new political force to put its hands
on the reins of power.
Indian energy is unsustainably cheap. The $35 billion debt
of India's state-run electricity boards - now in the process of
being restructured - is just one manifestation of how power has
been under-priced. Fuel subsidies, meanwhile, are crippling the
government. The OECD estimates that cheap diesel alone costs the
government three percent of GDP every year: equivalent to half
of last year's budget deficit.
Pricing power properly would not only ease the pressure on
government finances: it would also boost the value of
state-owned firms. For example, Coal India sells its
output at around 70 percent of international market prices,
according to The Children's Investment Fund. The company
generates $8.30 of EBITDA per tonne of coal: China's Shenhua
makes $45.70 per tonne. If Coal India could double its EBITDA
per tonne that might add $20 billion to its value. More
efficient power pricing would also improve resource allocation,
stimulate investment, and increase supply. India's recent huge
power outage, which left half the nation without electricity in
August, demonstrates how critically that is needed.
Then there is the state's lackadaisical approach to guarding
its assets. Valuable telecom spectrum was given away for $29
billion less than it was worth in 2008. Next came the "coalgate"
fiasco, where the government stands accused of handing out coal
blocks to corporate giants at a loss of $33 billion. The Supreme
Court has already insisted that the government must in future
auction such assets. That's sensible, but it's not the end of
the story. The government still needs to address the perception
that there has been a huge transfer of wealth from the state
into private hands. Even if the businesses were only following
the rules, there's a case for levying a one-off tax to claw back
the windfall they received.
Finally, India needs deep structural reform which promotes
productivity and wealth creation. The reforms of 1991 heralded
an end of the "License Raj" during which time businesses were
strictly controlled by the state. But progress has been slow.
The World Bank last year ranked Indian 132nd out of 183
countries in terms of ease of doing business. Starting a new
business in India still requires 57 different approvals. New
Delhi, meanwhile, boasts a total of 77 ministers with
overlapping remits in areas such as drinking water, sanitation
and water resources.
A reforming government could set about rationalising
bureaucracy and archive archaic laws which are no longer
relevant. Some in the Indian government are already trying.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Stanford-educated son of a Maharaja
who is now a junior commerce minister, has launched a website
that will allow entrepreneurs to apply for all the clearances
they need to start a business. Simplifications of this kind will
make India friendlier to business.
The key question is whether recent reforms can be sustained.
A small reduction in diesel subsidies is a good start, as is
allowing foreign direct investment (FDI) in the retail and
aviation industries. But even these measures face resistance.
One of the least positive aspects has been the right wing
opposition's stance. Instead of holding Congress to account for
its economic mismanagement, the BJP has led the fight against
recent reforms.
India's youthful population is badly served by this system.
In the last decade, the country has alternated between coalition
governments of either the left-leading Congress Party or the
Hindu nationalist BJP with a collection of parochial regional
parties. In India, the need for a new voice is great. A party
with a national agenda, not beholden to any one region, could
make the country's political system more effective.
Such a movement would need to develop a new style of
political campaigning, targeting 50 or so winnable seats. It
would also need untainted cash. Mass fundraising could be a way
of both campaigning and building momentum. India's 100 million
internet users and 900 million mobile phone owners could be
tapped for small sums. And roping in a Bollywood hero like Aamir
Khan, whose TV show has made him the India's answer to Oprah
Winfrey, could add glamour and mass market appeal. With only two
years to go before the next election, time is running out. But
if India's reformers get their act together, they could change
the nation.
