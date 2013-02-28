(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When Palaniappan
Chidambaram returned to the Indian finance ministry last summer,
he was widely expected to do something to help the economy
recover from its recent bad past of slow growth, high budget and
current-account deficits, stubborn inflation, elevated interest
rates and inadequate investment. In Thursday's budget he has
lived up to most of those expectations.
Although next year's elections put a limit on how much the
Indian government can control its spending, Chidambaram has gone
slow in expanding subsidies. For instance, he has allocated just
a fifth as much as proponents of the yet-to-be-passed food
security bill wanted. Politics might yet force a larger handout
later this year, but at least he's resisting fiscal suicide.
The welfare state can only be expanded safely after the
government's near-complete capture of household financial
savings has ended. Only then will the private sector be able to
borrow at viable interest rates, allowing growth to revive. The
finance minister is moving in the right direction. He plans to
limit the government's net borrowings to 4.84 trillion rupees
($89 billion) in the year that begins on April 1, virtually
unchanged in nominal terms from this year and a lower percentage
of GDP.
Fiscal restraint should boost the nation's overall financial
savings, which have collapsed over the past few years as the
government's profligacy led alarmed households to buy imported
gold. In turn, higher domestic savings should reduce both
India's record-high current account deficit, almost 5 percent of
GDP, and the nation's dependence on hot money inflows to fund
that deficit.
Chidambaram's expectation of a 19 percent increase in tax
collections next year is reasonable. It requires nominal GDP
growth to increase about 12 to 13 percent, plus the receipts
from a higher tax rate on most companies and the richest 43,000
individual taxpayers.
The focus of expenditure control is on limiting the
government's current consumption. But Chidambaram has not
forgotten the future. The budget for much needed capital
spending has gone up a whopping 37 percent.
The stock market is disappointed because investors had
extremely high expectations. But what the budget lacks in flash,
it more than makes up for in substance.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Indian Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said he
would prune the budget deficit in the fiscal year starting April
1 to 4.8 percent of GDP, from an estimated 5.2 percent in the
current year. The federal government's Feb. 28 budget targeted
net borrowings of 4.84 trillion rupees for the upcoming
financial year, compared with a previously budgeted 4.9 trillion
rupees for the current year.
