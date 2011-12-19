(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI Dec 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India still suffers
from this most basic sort of poverty -- 74 percent of children
are anaemic. The government plans to double its food subsidies,
to 2 percent of GDP. The idea is good, but such programmes
should be well targeted and affordable. The new plan is neither.
Critics claim the planned new food security law is the worst
kind of pork barrel populism. The timing of these new state
handouts from the beleaguered central government supports the
cynical reading. Important state elections are round the corner
and a general election is coming in 2014.
But malnutrition in India is not merely something for
politicians to use as a vote-winning tool. It is a scandal --
India has worse rates of child undernourishment than sub-Saharan
Africa -- and an impediment to development. Malnourished
children tend not to reach their potential, physically or
mentally. The World Bank estimates the cost of India's
inadequate food at 3 percent of GDP.
The new plan will provide subsidised grain to 75 percent of
people in the countryside and half the urban population deemed
too poor to eat properly. A total of 810 million people could
benefit. That sounds good, but the plan has two problems.
First, it just extends existing programmes, which are too
inefficient and corrupt to do much good. Despite rapid economic
growth, the rate of malnutrition has decreased by only a few
percentage points. It would be more effective to target pregnant
mothers and children under two rather than to continue to work
mostly through the school system, where these most needy people
are not generally found.
Second, there's a question of affordability. The plan will
cost as much as $12 billion in additional subsidies per year.
Delhi's finances are already in bad shape. An extra percentage
of GDP would be money well spent if it generates three in
return. But the government can't afford just to keep spending.
If it wants to prioritise food, then it could look to the 3.5
percent it spends on fuel subsidies. Cutting that would provide
cash, but might cost votes.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- The Indian cabinet agreed on Dec. 18 to offer food
subsidies for two-thirds of the country's 1.2 billion
population. The bill will be sent to parliament next week, a
senior minister who asked not to be named told Reuters.
-- The new scheme aims to tackle rates of child malnutrition
that are worse than in sub-Saharan Africa. The new bill will
provide subsidised grain to 75 percent of people in the
countryside and half the urban population deemed too poor to eat
properly. A total of 810 million people could benefit.
-- The planned subsidies double the cost of an existing
programme that sells cheap grains and pulses to nearly 180
million poor families, the agriculture ministry says. Last year,
the government spent $12 billion, or 1 percent of GDP, on that
programme.
-- India aims to cut its fiscal deficit to a targeted 4.6
percent in 2011/12.
-- Reuters: -India targets hunger with huge food subsidy
plan
