(Corrects paragraph 2 to state that Infosys is listed on NYSE, and not Nasdaq. Adds appropriate RIC.) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Andy Mukherjee

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Before writing more programs for Fortune 500 clients, the Indian outsourcing industry will need to reboot its own business model.

The writing is on the wall after Bangalore-based Infosys , the industry's NYSE-listed poster child, recently agreed to pay the U.S. government $34 million to settle allegations of "paperwork errors" in placing immigrant engineers at American client sites. The company made use of easier-to-obtain B-1 visitor visas instead of the harder-to-get H-1B work permits, the Wall Street Journal reported.

At nearly a tenth of the software exporter's latest quarterly net profit, the fine stings. More importantly, however, the penalty underscores the need for outsourcing companies to cut their dependence on foreign techies. A stubbornly weak U.S. job market five years after the 2008 financial crisis is making tighter immigration policies inevitable.

A new visa regime is in the works, and the industry is watching duelling bills in Congress with a mix of trepidation and alarm. But it has few levers to pull. Replacing cheaper foreign workers with more expensive American citizens and permanent residents sacrifices margins. Infosys, whose immigration filings have been under the scanner for two years, has seen a "huge increase" in compensation costs outside of India, Chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy said recently.

The scarcity of H-1B visas - this year's quota of 65,000 got filled in a week - has already prompted vendors to move as much work offshore as possible. The way forward may be to package the code-writing work done in India as customizable templates, which can be sold to multiple clients. This will usher in a much-awaited productivity revolution in an industry that has traditionally thrived on cheap labor and a weak rupee.

Even then, an accelerated tightening of the U.S. visa regime will hurt both sides. As Wipro chief T.K. Kurien told analysts recently, if Indian software exporters don't do well in the United States, "we fundamentally lose the world." And if Indian companies were forced to retreat from competition against IBM, Accenture and Deloitte, outsourcing contracts could get pricier. That would also hurt American multinationals.

Outsourcing 2.0 won't capture the popular imagination like a Facebook or Twitter. But getting it right is still hugely important.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Infosys has agreed to pay $34 million to the U.S. government to settle allegations of "paperwork errors" in I-9 filings, the Indian software exporter said in an Oct. 30 press release. Employers in the United States use I-9 to document the identity and employment authorization of new hires.

- A day earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Infosys had been slapped with the fine, the largest ever immigration-related penalty, for allegedly placing immigrant workers at American client sites on visitor visas.

- Bangalore-based Infosys denied any claims of "systemic visa fraud, misuse of visas for competitive advantage, or immigration abuse" in an email. The company said it did not "intend to circumvent the requirements of the H-1B program". U.S. businesses use the H-1B program to employ foreign technicians.

- The fiscal year 2014 quota of 65,000 H-1B visas was exhausted in the first week of the filing period in April. Indians accounted for 64 percent of all H-1B visas issued last year.

- Infosys statement: link.reuters.com/juw44v

- Reuters: India's Infosys to pay $34 million in U.S. visa case

(Editing by Rob Cox and Martin Langfield)