(Corrects trade deficit increase to 56 percent in paragraph 2)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI May 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Raising prices at
petrol pumps is never likely to be popular. India's brave
decision will also prove meaningless unless it is followed by
bolder action to cut the more generous diesel subsidies. But the
direction of travel is right and if the journey continues India
could just turn a corner.
The OECD estimates that nine percent of Indian GDP is spent
on fuel, food and fertiliser subsidies. Much of that public
money would be better spent on more targeted cash transfers
along with investment in schools, hospitals, sanitation and
infrastructure. Rolling back the subsidies would also encourage
more rational fuel consumption, in turn reducing India's import
bill and helping its trade deficit which has ballooned 56
percent this year on the back of high oil prices and a weak
rupee. It would also help scale back the fiscal deficit which
has risen to 5.9 percent of GDP.
It's a measure of the task that even with this increase,
Indian consumers will only pay half the price at UK pumps. And
state-run oil companies will continue to make a loss on each
litre sold. But that's not the worst of it. According to Nomura,
diesel, liquid petroleum gas and kerosene prices need to be
hiked by around 38 percent, 120 percent and 220 percent
respectively, in order to erase the losses of oil marketing
companies. Unless increases are sanctioned elsewhere, the
government may well miss its target to cap the official subsidy
bill at under 2 percent of GDP.
There is no easy choice. Do nothing and the rupee will
continue to slide, on both the cost of oil and the impact of
Greece. But do something, and there could be a mighty public
backlash. It would be nice to think that India is about to turn
a corner, but the politics of the issue means the road to growth
still looks pretty jammed.
CONTEXT NEWS
- State-controlled oil companies have raised the price of
petrol by around 11.5 percent. The move, the first in more than
six months, takes effect on May 24. The OECD estimates that
fuel, food and fertiliser subsidies cost the Indian economy 9
percent of GDP.
- The state oil companies together lost roughly $830 million
by selling petrol at below market prices since the last price
revision in December.
- The rupee opened weaker on May 24 and fell to a new record
low of 56.24 to the dollar.
- Reuters: India lifts petrol prices; little boost for rupee
seen
