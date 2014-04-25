(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Everything
except the title of Sanjaya Baru's "The Accidental Prime
Minister" has invited controversy. And the title escaped
opprobrium only because Manmohan Singh, who has never won an
election, was the first to acknowledge that his elevation to
India's top political job was an accident of history.
The sycophants who surround Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul
are fulminating over this inside account of how the dynasty
defanged the reformist Singh. They raise doubts about Singh's
former media adviser's true motives: the memoirs appeared in the
middle of a potentially regime-changing election.
But the timing is spot-on. Baru, an economist, journalist
and currently a scholar at the International Institute for
Strategic Studies, has given the chattering classes of Delhi a
book to enliven their whiskey-soda evenings while a raucous poll
rages outside: a five-yearly carnival for the country's 814
million voters.
Beyond the gossip, though, Baru has written an authentic
account of the systematic hollowing out of the Indian prime
minister's authority over the past 10 years. Sonia Gandhi, the
hereditary Congress Party boss whose Italian birth kept her out
of public office, wielded power without accountability. Singh, a
first-rate technocrat handpicked by her as a placeholder until
Rahul Gandhi was ready to rule, didn't even get full control
over the composition of his own cabinet.
This unbalanced power structure has been costly for India.
Singh, who had ably steered India through a balance-of-payment
crisis in the early 1990s as finance minister, watched
helplessly as unsavoury ministers ran amok, dragging the
government into one financial scandal after another.
Singh's biggest achievement came in the first of his two
five-year terms, when he signed a civilian nuclear deal with the
United States amidst massive political opposition and only
lukewarm support from Sonia Gandhi. His standing up to the
bullying by the Left parties impressed people. Never a mass
leader, Singh suddenly had a following.
"Singh is king," thought Baru, as he suggested to the prime
minister that he consolidate his new-found appeal by getting
directly elected as a lawmaker in the 2009 general elections.
But Singh was probably too shy to ask Gandhi to give him a safe
seat. Anyway, she didn't offer him one.
It rapidly got worse. Baru reports that Gandhi appointed
Pranab Mukherjee as finance minister in 2009 without even
consulting Singh. Mukherjee's tenure saw India rapidly lose
credibility - both for its fiscal excesses as well as for its
heavy-handed treatment of foreign investors.
It is then that the accidental prime minister should have
realized that he would never be allowed to exert real authority.
But he chose to stay on and squander people's goodwill as the
investment climate soured, GDP growth plummeted, the currency
tanked and inflation zoomed. In Baru's words, millions of
Singh's middle-class supporters feel "tragically cheated that he
has allowed himself to become an object of such ridicule."
While the book ends on this disappointing note, investors
have reasons for optimism. Opposition leader Narendra Modi, the
favourite to win the elections, is likely to swing the pendulum
of power in the other direction. Not only will Modi not have a
dynasty to appease, but the obstructive, old guard in his own
Bharatiya Janata Party may have to consider retirement if the
size of Modi's election victory matches the hype of his
campaign.
One of Modi's first tasks will be to restore the glory of
the prime minister's office. He will most probably do that by a
mix of centralization and devolution.
Right now, the federal government is commonly conceived of
as a collection of almost autonomous ministries and
extra-constitutional institutions such as the National Advisory
Council, through which Sonia Gandhi promoted her fiscally
expensive, welfarist agenda. Modi is likely to concentrate more
power in his own hands. He will then be better placed to attack
the stifling red tape of India's officialdom.
Conversely, the size of the federal government will have to
shrink to allay criticism that Modi has dictatorial ambitions -
a king he may well become, but people won't accept an emperor.
The 30 Indian states, some of which are as populous as Brazil,
Mexico, Egypt or Turkey, will enjoy a bigger say in their own
development plans and have more fiscal resources.
If the mix works, Modi will turn out to be the purposeful
prime minister that Singh was kept from becoming.
