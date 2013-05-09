(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $12 billion
foreign investors have poured into Indian equities this year is
not a gift: it's a bet that Finance Minister Palaniappan
Chidambaram will keep his promise to lift the country's GDP
growth from its 10-year low. But the government can't deliver
without lawmakers doing their part. The problem is that India's
national parliament, never a bastion of efficiency, has simply
stopped working.
The parliamentary session that began on Feb. 21 was
repeatedly disrupted after opposition parties demanded the
resignation of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He is facing
allegations of impropriety over the government's allocation of
coal mining blocks and telecommunication spectrum. More
legislative time was lost in angry exchanges, walkouts and
adjournments after a court criticised the government for trying
to influence the findings of an investigation into the coal
scandal.
By the time proceedings were adjourned on May 8, parliament
had yet to approve the government's Oct. 4 decision to raise the
foreign investment ceiling in the insurance industry, or its
plan to allow overseas investment in India's pension business.
Altogether, 116 government bills are suspended in a legislative
vacuum, according to PRS Legislative Research. These include
legislation that seeks to streamline acquisition of villagers'
land for private industry, an issue that has hobbled large
investments including a steel mill project by South Korea's
POSCO. Also stuck is a bill that would amend the constitution
and pave the way for a nationwide goods-and-services tax,
already several years late.
As the 2014 general elections draw nearer, the stalemate
could worsen. After all, the opposition has a rich menu of scams
and scandals with which to embarrass the government. Even if
overseas investors are unperturbed by India's political theatre,
they must nonetheless worry about the effect it has on local
sentiment. Domestic investors sold a record $10 billion of
equities last year, even as foreigners bought $24 billion,
according to Citigroup research. Locals have been net sellers in
2013, too. The opposing views cannot both be right. Legislative
apathy just might ensure that overseas investors blink first.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Both houses of India's national parliament were adjourned
on May 8, ending a three-month-long session that was frequently
disrupted by the opposition parties demanding Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's resignation over allegation of irregularities
in allocation of coal-mining blocks and telecommunications
spectrum.
- The lower house worked for 49 percent of the scheduled
hours, while the upper house functioned only slightly longer. At
the time of adjournment on May 8, parliament had 116 government
bills to pass, more than the 104 that were pending when the
budget session began on February 21, according to PRS
Legislative Research, an independent researcher.
- Foreign investors have invested a net $12.4 billion into
Indian equities since the start of the year, following a $24.4
billion investment in 2012. In 2011, foreigners withdrew $358
million from Indian stocks. The benchmark CNX Nifty Index has
risen 3.1 percent in local-currency terms this year.
- Reuters: Top court says Indian government meddled in graft
investigation
- India Express article: here
- PRS Legislative Research update: here
