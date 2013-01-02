(Refiles to add product and topic codes)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's politics
is about to take a sinister turn. The coming year may be the
last one of relative stability for the country.
After the 2014 general elections, neither of the two
mainstream national parties will have the numbers to form a
government, paving the way for a wholly opportunistic "third
front" to take over and pursue populist policies that will wreck
an already fragile exchequer. And since containing the budget
deficit holds the key to reviving investments in India, the
business cycle recovery that will start in 2013 won't endure.
This is not a risk investors have faced in the last 13
years. Since 1999, one of the two main national parties - the
centre-right Bharatiya Janata Party or the centre-left Congress
- has been at the helm in New Delhi. The policies and
performance of BJP- and Congress-led coalition governments may
have been less than stellar, but the politics has been stable:
All governments since 1999 have completed their full terms.
Manmohan Singh, the current prime minister, is already the
third-longest-serving Indian leader after Jawaharlal Nehru and
Indira Gandhi. But this era of stability will now end.
The rise of smaller parties in national politics is a
two-decade-old trend, as the slide in the combined number of
parliamentary seats won by the Congress and the BJP shows. The
2009 polls were an exception. In the next elections,
fragmentation will resume as the Congress loses seats, and the
BJP fails to capture them.
The Congress is beset by a string of corruption scandals. On
its watch, GDP growth has slowed and inflation has been high.
Rahul Gandhi, the party's likely prime ministerial candidate,
has no track record in government. Meanwhile, the BJP is facing
its own midlife crisis. The party's president is being
investigated for shady business dealings, senior leaders are
fighting openly, and there is no agreement on who should be
prime minister. The strongest candidate the BJP has for the job
is Narendra Modi. The business-friendly chief minister of the
western state of Gujarat is an effective administrator. But his
alleged involvement in anti-Muslim pogroms 10 years ago makes
him controversial and divisive. Besides, Modi's authoritarian
streak may render him unacceptable to the BJP's existing allies.
The disarray in the two national parties presents an
opportunity for a motley crew of regional parties. At some time
before or after the polls, they will probably forge an alliance
of convenience with the communists, who are willing to back a
non-Congress, non-BJP formation, provided the parties can agree
on a left-wing agenda. Then there is the more vexing question of
leadership. There are several contenders, but the third front
will most likely be led by Mulayam Singh Yadav, whose son rules
as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.
Yadav currently plays a key role in keeping the Congress-led
minority government in power in New Delhi. Political analysts
are assuming that he will be a kingmaker if the next election
returns a hung parliament, as all national polls since 1991
have. But if both the Congress and the BJP flounder, Yadav may
as well be king himself. In that event, the Congress will have
no choice except to tolerate a third-front government in order
to block the BJP from returning to power. That is what happened
in 1996. A fractured mandate led to two unremarkable
non-Congress, non-BJP governments, which together lasted for 22
months.
There is little incentive for such unsteady governments to
push for economic reforms. Regional politicians who have made
their careers promising free power to farmers and subsidized
rice to the poor will have no commitment to reducing subsidies.
Once they are in charge, they may even use a new system of
direct cash transfers to recklessly expand the welfare state.
Economists are predicting that 2013 will see a revival in
India's GDP growth, which slumped to a three-year low of 5.3
percent in the third quarter of this year. Investors are
optimistic about policy changes, especially a long-pending
overhaul of direct and indirect taxes. But the window for
economic reforms is closing fast. By the end of 2013, the risk
of unstable politics will come to the fore.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's minority government of Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh will complete its five-year term in 2014. The Congress
Party-led coalition government, battling allegations of
corruption and mismanagement, is increasingly reliant on the
support of small, regional parties to stay in power and push
through policies such as a recent plan to allow Wal-Mart and
other foreign retailers to own and operate stores in India.
- Reuters: India's Modi wins state poll, may boost PM
ambitions
