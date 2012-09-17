(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Last week the
Indian government in New Delhi cut fuel subsidies and eased
restrictions on foreign investors. In return for this good
behaviour, some people said, the central bank in Mumbai would
quickly cut interest rates. Instead, it held them on Monday. But
the hopes were irrational, and the Reserve Bank of India was
sensible to dash them.
The inflation rate surprisingly accelerated to 7.6 percent
in August. That made it irresponsible for Governor D Subbarao to
follow up on April's half-percentage-point cut in the policy
rate. Besides, the current-account deficit, which ballooned to a
record 4.2 percent of GDP in the last financial year, is
unlikely to narrow to a more sustainable level soon.
The rupee has fallen 14 percent against the U.S. dollar in
the past year, but that is not closing the trade gap. Exports
are sputtering and the nation's energy import bill is likely to
remain high. If the U.S. Federal Reserve's new quantitative
easing pushes up the price of oil, the bill will rise, perhaps
in the face of lacklustre global growth.
In any case, while a rate cut might make capital less
expensive, there are other restraints on the publicly traded
companies controlled by local entrepreneurs, the source of
between 50 and 70 percent of capital expenditure between
financial years 2005 and 2008, according to Jefferies' analyst
Nilesh Jasani. Most notably, too many of them are already neck
deep in debt.
The central bank isn't ignoring the government's efforts.
Governor Subbarao said monetary policy will be used to
"reinforce" pro-growth government policies and acknowledged that
recent actions have paved the way for "a more favourable
growth-inflation dynamic."
The next monetary policy announcement comes in six weeks.
Just how much room the RBI will have by then is unclear. What is
certain is that lower diesel subsidies translate into higher
transportation costs for manufacturers. Inflation could perk up
in coming weeks. The central bank will need to stay cautious.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's central bank left interest rates unchanged on
Sept. 17 but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, disappointing
market hopes that it would follow up the government's unexpected
spate of bold reform measures by reducing borrowing costs.
- The Reserve Bank of India held its policy repo rate at 8
percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll conducted
hours before New Delhi said on Sept. 14 it would allow foreign
direct investment in industries including supermarkets and
airlines.
- On Sept. 13, the government had announced a sharp increase
in the price of heavily subsidised diesel fuel.
- Reuters: India rupee cuts gains after RBI keeps rates on
hold
