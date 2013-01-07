(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's corporate
culture is about to witness a shakeup. A new law will make it
mandatory for most Indian companies to separate the role of the
chief executive and the chairman of the board. The shift,
already the norm in the United Kingdom but long resisted
elsewhere, should help to narrow India's governance discount.
The change is far from cosmetic. The CEOs of about half of
India's top 50 listed companies double up as chairmen. Those
that want to continue combining the roles will need the explicit
approval of their shareholders.
The country's securities regulator is also getting in on the
act. The Securities and Exchange Board's proposed governance
norms for publicly traded companies are actually tougher than
corporations face in more advanced economies. For instance,
India may require independent directors resigning their position
to publicly disclose the reason for their departure - and
"personal reasons" won't be considered a satisfactory answer if
directors are only giving up one of multiple directorships.
The regulator also wants to explore the viability of
requiring companies above a certain size to appoint at least one
independent director from among small shareholders. The idea is
worth a try. Company founders in India encounter little or no
opposition from eager-to-please boards. A particularly egregious
instance was the way independent directors of Satyam Computers
rubber-stamped the former CEO's desperate attempt to cover up
fraud in December 2008.
Of course, changing the rules is no guarantee of future good
behaviour. Even boards that boast of independent leadership can
do better. Infosys Technologies, the only Indian entry last year
in CLSA's selection of 20 large Asian companies with best
corporate governance, lists KV Kamath, a former banker, as a
non-executive chairman. But a former Infosys CEO holds the
position of executive co-chairman. Meanwhile, Kamath continues
to be "independent" chairman at ICICI Bank, even though he was
its founding CEO.
In Asia's corporate governance rankings, India lags behind
Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand, but ahead
of China, South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia, according
to CLSA. Moving up the ladder should make the market more
attractive to overseas investors.
Left to their own devices, companies would be reluctant to
change, as they have been in the United States. And while an
overly legalistic approach can backfire, using regulation to
give companies a nudge forward is a sound idea.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country's
market regulator, unveiled a set of proposals on Jan. 4 seeking
to boost corporate governance standards for publicly traded
companies.
- The proposed measures include separating the roles of the
chief executive and the chairman of the board. The regulator's
move follows in the path of the new Companies Bill, which was
recently passed by the lower house of parliament.
- Once the bill becomes law, most companies that continue to
vest both responsibilities in one person will need to amend
their constitutions with shareholders' approval.
