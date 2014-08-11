(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
stagflation-scarred retail investors have a new reason to dip
their toes into the country's capital markets: real-estate
investment trusts.
Ending a seven-year wait, the Securities and Exchange Board
of India has cleared the way for the property-backed investment
vehicles to be listed on local exchanges. The Indian REIT rules,
which landlords like Blackstone have been waiting for,
are fairly relaxed: Commercial properties worth at least 5
billion rupees ($82 million) can be pooled and sold to
investors. The initial public offering has to be at least half
that size. Separately, SEBI also gave a go-ahead to
infrastructure investment trusts, which will allow investors to
directly own a piece of a toll road or an undersea data cable.
While inflation-adjusted returns on Indian bank deposits
have improved since last summer's mini-currency crisis, they are
still low. That means yield-starved Indian investor could warm
up to REITs fairly quickly. The promise of a steady flow of
dividends might make property a more attractive inflation hedge
than gold, which earns no income.
REITs could also give small investors a relatively safe
passage back into capital markets. Even with prospects of an
economic revival improving under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
business-friendly government, inflows into equity mutual funds
so far this year are still 28 percent below the combined
outflows of the last two years.
While demand for REITs is likely to be strong, supply could
also be robust. Parcelling off their yield-earning assets will
allow overly indebted developers and infrastructure companies to
repair their balance sheets. That in turn could help free up
capacity for a new construction boom which will give a boost to
India's anaemic economy.
But REITs are not without their risks. A sudden inflow of
cash could push up the price of existing property, while the
pressure to boost yields could see rents rising
indiscriminately. To mitigate that risk, India needs to cut the
red tape that currently slows down new construction.
A bigger concern for now is quality of issuance. The novelty
value of REITs, and a couple of well-performing initial public
offerings, could make the product an instant hit. If landlords
try to take advantage by offloading low-quality real estate in
stagnant cities, investors will quickly be pulling their toes
out of the market again.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Securities and Exchange Board of India, the market
regulator, decided at its Aug. 10 board meeting to allow
publicly traded real-estate investment trusts (REITs) and
infrastructure investment trusts.
- REITs, which will only be allowed to invest in commercial
properties, must have an asset pool of at least 5 billion rupees
($82 million) and an initial issue size of at least 2.5 billion
rupees, the regulator said. Infrastructure investment trusts
will have a REIT-like structure that would allow developers to
monetize their infrastructure assets through a stock exchange
listing.
- Blackstone, the world's largest property investor, and its
partner, Embassy Group, are planning to set up India's first
real estate investment trust (REIT), Reuters reported in June.
The partners have a joint portfolio of more than 20 million
square feet of Indian office space, which is likely to help
value their REIT at $2 billion, according to Embassy.
- Reuters: India's market regulator approves establishing
REITs
- Reuters: Blackstone, others gear up to list REITs as India
finalises rules
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)