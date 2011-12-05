(adds dropped letter in final paragraph)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI Dec 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India could learn a
thing or two about retailing from the likes of Walmart
and Tesco. The first rule may be that slamming the door
in your customers' face just as you open up shop is a good way
to send them running to another supermarket. What seemed like a
turning point last week, when the Indian government announced it
would allow foreign investment in retailing, now looks to have
become an embarrassing U-turn by the beleaguered government.
India can't afford to continue to tarnish its brand.
India has put a plan to open up its retail industry to
foreign supermarkets on hold, a senior government source told
Reuters on Dec. 4. The first major economic reform since Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's graft-riddled term was reelected in
2009 has been met with fierce opposition from some who say it
will destroy the livelihood of millions of small traders. New
Delhi continues to disappoint foreign direct investors, with
domestic politics seemingly relentless in its refusal to allow
major economic reforms.
India's economy runs twin fiscal and current account
deficits. It needs inflows of foreign capital both to fuel
economic growth and to finance shortfalls on the current account
which stands at 3 percent of GDP. In 2010 India was the only
BRIC country to see a decline in foreign direct investment
(FDI). The combined inflows from FDI and institutional investors
declined from $16 billion in the first quarter of this year to
only $4 billion in the second quarter. This drop-off is putting
pressure on the rupee which hit an all-time low against the U.S.
dollar last month. The weakness of the rupee in turn fuels
domestic inflation which is already above 10 percent.
This spiral needs to be halted. Indian business is intensely
frustrated that at a time when the global economy is weak, the
country's home-grown troubles are creating even more problems.
The opening of the retail sector looked to be a good start to
turn things around. The government needs all the political skill
it can muster to ensure this is genuinely only a temporary
pause.
