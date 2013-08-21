(Refiles to fix date in paragraph 7)
SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's failing
defence of the rupee is doing more harm than good. It's time New
Delhi left the plunging currency to market forces and shifted
its focus to boosting exports and investment.
A country that decides to defend its exchange rate has only
two options: impose capital controls, or surrender independence
over monetary policy. The Indian authorities have tried a bit of
both. They have put restrictions on resident individuals and
companies looking to invest overseas and in gold. The central
bank has also raised short-term interest rates, thereby giving
up its ability to use monetary policy to lift GDP growth from
its 10-year low.
Capital controls on residents make matters worse because
foreigners fear that they might be next in line. Their rational
response is to rush for the exit before the gates close. Indian
stocks plunged 5.7 percent in two days after the country made it
harder for residents to take their money out.
The higher interest rates engineered by the central bank
since mid-July have also backfired. With the rupee in free fall,
global investors are unlikely to be lured by 10-year government
bonds, even though their 8.9 percent yield is far more
attractive than the 2.8 percent return on comparable U.S.
Treasuries. Investors will bite only if they can get a positive
return after hedging the currency risk. But strong demand for
protection against a rupee collapse means hedging costs are too
high for that.
Meanwhile, higher interest rates are hurting banks that are
increasingly reliant on short-term money market funding. Rolling
over their 3.6 trillion rupees ($58 billion) in market debt at
interest rates that are now 3 percentage points higher is bound
to squeeze lenders' earnings, which are already shrinking as
loan losses mount. Rising yields on government debt will also
force banks to write down the value of their bond portfolios.
The longer local interest rates remain high, the greater the
risk that the currency crisis turns into a banking fiasco.
A better strategy would be to just accept the 15 percent
slide in the rupee since early May. India is getting punished
because it has an external funding gap when the U.S. Federal
Reserve is getting ready to reduce the glut of excess dollars.
The Brazilian real, the South African rand and the Indonesian
rupiah are also under pressure, and for much the same reason.
So how large will India's external funding gap be if
investors take flight? Even a reduced current account deficit of
about 3.5 percent of GDP will require $70 billion in financing
this fiscal year. To that, add the $172 billion in foreign
borrowings by India's government, companies and banks that need
to be repaid or refinanced by March 2014. If all this - plus
some inevitable capital outflows - is to be financed out of
India's existing $279 billion in official foreign-exchange
reserves, the kitty will soon be depleted.
With elections near, the ruling Congress Party can't afford
the humiliation of asking the International Monetary Fund for a
bailout. It may, however, still be possible to tap India's
diaspora. The monetary authority recently allowed Indian banks
to pay an extra 1 percentage point to non-resident Indians on
dollar deposits of three to five years. That might help lure
back the $1.4 billion of foreign-currency deposits that have
left the banking system since July 2011. But mobilising at least
the $11 billion that overseas investors have pulled out of
Indian equities and bonds since June will require much higher
rates than banks are ready to pay.
Allowing the market to dictate the exchange rate might drive
the rupee down to 70 to the U.S. dollar - from just over 63 on
Aug. 21 - and even beyond. Some hedge funds are buying options
that will only pay out if the Indian currency sinks to 100 to
the dollar in the next year, Reuters reported on Aug. 16.
The biggest drawback of this approach would be the impact a
collapsing rupee might have on already-strained corporate
finances. Between 40 percent and 70 percent of the loans taken
out by the country's 10 most highly leveraged business groups
are in foreign currency, according to Credit Suisse, and the
increase in these liabilities because of currency weakness since
April is already equivalent to 35 percent to 153 percent of last
year's earnings. These strains will make it harder to refinance
Indian companies' $21 billion in overseas debt falling due this
year.
However, companies that get into trouble can always sell
assets, or restructure their debt. If the entire local banking
system begins to creak as a result of higher domestic interest
rates, then it will be difficult to salvage the situation. The
government, which controls many of India's largest lenders,
doesn't have the cash to recapitalize them.
Choosing not to defend the currency will at least give New
Delhi a chance to shift its focus to policies that encourage
exports and investment. After all, if exports don't respond to a
more competitively priced currency, the balance-of-payment
vulnerabilities won't go away. One idea could be to pare back
India's minimum alternate tax, which Finance Minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram imposed back in 1997, ending the
zero-tax regime that Indian exporters used to enjoy. A reduction
in the 20 percent levy on book profits would encourage exporters
to take greater advantage of the cheap currency.
The government's rickety finances don't allow it the luxury
of sacrificing revenues, so any fiscal handout to exporters
would have to be financed by increased consumption taxes and
lower public spending. Overall, fiscal policy should squeeze
demand from the economy, so that inflation can ease from
near-double-digit levels. That in turn would create room for the
central bank to reverse its tight-money policy.
A strategy that reduces the share of consumption, government
spending and imports in the economy and increases the share of
investment and exports will involve short-term pain. But it
would also put the economy back on a sustainable growth path,
which in India's case means lowering the chronic current account
deficit. The other options on the table just won't do that.
