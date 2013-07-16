(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is too
reliant on foreign hot money. The reason: it doesn't give savers
enough reason to put their money in the bank. That is now
becoming a pressing concern. The outmoded state-built apparatus
of financial repression needs to be junked.
Domestic savers aren't getting their dues. While consumer
prices shot up 9.9 percent in June, year on year, one-year bank
deposits earn 8.25 percent on average. That's a negative real
interest rate of almost 2 percent, the second worst in Asia
after Hong Kong. Adjusted for inflation, savers' money is
gradually disappearing.
Repressed Indian savers can't easily take their funds
overseas because of capital controls. But they can invest in
other things, like gold. India's annual gold imports more than
doubled in two years to $62 billion in the financial year that
ended in March last year. Measures like higher import duties on
gold would merely address the symptoms, but not the root cause
of financial repression. The collapse of a pooled wealth or
"chit fund" company in April showed that savers are also being
lured by Ponzi-scheme style products that promise them a decent
return, something they can't get from the banks. That creates
new risks for the financial system.
Financial repression has its role. Subsidizing borrowers at
the expense of savers is supposed to lead to more investments
and higher GDP growth. An artificially low cost of capital is
part of the story behind China's very high investment rates. But
in India, that doesn't seem to have worked so well. Between
December 2009 and November 2011, producer price inflation was
greater than the ten-year government bond yield - which means
that the real borrowing rate was actually negative. Since then,
it has averaged a very reasonable 1.6 percent. Yet private
corporate investment in factories, machinery, stores and other
fixed capital slumped 3.5 percent in real terms last fiscal
year. Industrial production fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier
in May.
The government's spending habits are one reason why
financial repression has backfired in India. The state requires
banks to park 23 percent of depositors' funds in government
bonds and other approved securities, over and above the 4
percent of deposits they have to surrender to the central bank
as cash reserve. The result of this "statutory liquidity ratio"
is that the benefits of those inexpensive savings funds are
parcelled out to the state. New Delhi gets its budget deficits
financed on the cheap.
It would be one thing if the government used this power
benevolently to build infrastructure and to provide health,
education, policing and contract enforcement services. But the
reality is otherwise: repression of savers, and the assured
financing of deficits, have only led to a costly expansion of
the welfare state, the most recent example of which is a $25
billion food subsidy programme. Excessively loose fiscal policy
has led to entrenched double-digit inflation, which has further
eroded returns for savers on their bank deposits.
There are several reasons why India's deposit rate
repression is bad policy. India's daunting infrastructure needs
can only be financed if local households willingly save more,
and make their savings available for building roads, ports and
power stations. Besides, as markets mature, repression tends to
get gets less effective. In China, higher-yielding
wealth-management products have provided savers an attractive
alternative to vanilla bank deposits that pay regulated interest
rates - and the growth of that sector has become a big worry for
policymakers.
Hot money from abroad has filled some of the gap from
India's inadequate savings, but it is a poor replacement because
it's fickle. The rupee has depreciated 10 percent since early
April amidst growing investor expectations of an end to years of
cheap global money. The U.S. Federal Reserve's tough talk on
liquidity withdrawal is now making foreign investors - which
includes overseas Indians lending to those at home in foreign
currency - nervous about financing India's yawning current
account deficit of 5 percent of GDP.
A by-product of negative savings interest rates is that they
make monetary policy impotent. The central bank can cut
overnight interest rates all it wants to lend a helping hand to
a slowing economy, but if banks are short of excess deposits,
they won't pass on the benefit to borrowers. Deposit growth in
the Indian banking system has run short of credit growth since
the middle of 2010. The gap finally closed last month - not
because depositors have resigned themselves to receiving
negative real interest rates and put their funds back in the
bank, but because credit expansion has slowed to a trickle.
About 15 years ago, India seemed to be moving in the right
direction. At the cusp of India's economic reforms in 1990, the
part of deposits banks were required to park in government bonds
had been as high as 38.5 percent. But by 1997, the statutory
liquidity ratio had fallen to 25 percent. The sharp decline
raised hopes that in another ten years or so, financial
repression would become a thing of India's socialist past. But
that didn't happen, and the shabby treatment of savers is now a
heavy burden for the economy.
It's time the government paid households a fair
compensation, just like any other borrower. The recent launch of
inflation-protected government bonds is a good first step.
Drastically reducing statutory liquidity requirement will be a
major improvement, but that will require the fiscal authority to
commit itself to long-term budgetary prudence. Unless savers
believe in such a commitment, they will keep rebelling, and the
financial resources India desperately needs for economic revival
will remain in short supply.
