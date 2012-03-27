(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Wayne Arnold
HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The outlook
for Indian stocks is poor. Foreign investors have poured $8.9
billion into the country's shares so far this year, helping to
push up the benchmark stock index in Mumbai by more than 11
percent. But India's dimming growth prospects don't justify the
optimism.
The problem is policy paralysis: heavy debts and political
squabbles are keeping Delhi from doing more to remove supply
bottlenecks, while rising food and oil prices are preventing the
central bank from cutting rates.
Indeed, India's recent rally looks less impressive when
compared with Asia's newly booming markets. Hopes that Europe's
debt crisis has abated mean there's more money to invest
everywhere, so it's natural that some would find its way back to
the "I" in BRICs.
Yet while the global climate is less bleak than it was,
India's has gotten worse. The governing Congress Party's rebuke
in state polls this month leaves its coalition too weak to
deliver much-needed reforms. The budget it subsequently unveiled
underscored its impotence: the government aims to cut the
deficit to 5.1 percent of GDP by raising indirect taxes, yet is
leaving subsidies largely intact. And the official forecast for
7.6 percent GDP growth for the year ending next April look
optimistic.
The government's efforts to save will nonetheless pose a
drag on growth: Citigroup estimates the budget will slice as
much as 2 percent off corporate earnings. Yet the central bank
worries that increased outlays and higher taxes - combined with
rising food and oil prices - will stoke inflation. It has left
rates unchanged since last October, despite signs of slowing
growth.
Waning confidence is pushing up corporate borrowing costs
and hurting India's rupee, which has fallen 5 percent against
the dollar this month. That may be good news for exporters like
Infosys. But it's bad for a country that already has a current
account deficit and for the companies that rely on its growth.
The benchmark stock index is trading at roughly 14 times
projected earnings for the fiscal year that is just ending.
Given the risk of future disappointment, portfolio investors
would be better off taking their cheap dollars, euros and yen
elsewhere.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's benchmark stock index has climbed
11 percent so far this year, lagging behind other regional
markets such as Thailand, whose benchmark has risen
almost 17 percent, and Japan, whose stocks have climbed
more than 20 percent.
- India's rise has been aided by roughly $8.9 billion in net
purchases by foreign investors, according to data from Nomura,
more than the $230 million they bought in all of 2011 and on
track to exceed the $28.8 billion they bought in 2010.
- Reuters: Nifty hit as banks fall on rate cut worries
- Reuters: Tax uncertainty seen hounding Indian stocks
(Editing by John Foley and David Evans)