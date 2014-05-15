(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Quentin Webb

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The election boom in India's stock market has further to go. Hopes that opposition leader Narendra Modi can tackle stagflation, debt and policy deadlock have already pushed shares to record highs. Yet if Modi's BJP seals a decisive victory, equities could keep rallying. Some investors may be reluctant to pre-empt the official election outcome. Valuations are full but not crazy. And foreign funds can probably deploy more cash.

Graphic: India's Nifty since Modi named BJP candidate: link.reuters.com/gyh39v

Official results are due on May 16 after the six-week jamboree that is the world's biggest election. For Modi to run the country in the same centralised, pro-growth way that he led his home state of Gujarat, he needs to be able to form a government without too many coalition partners. Though all the signs suggest he will, exit and opinion polls have proved unreliable before.

Appetite from foreign institutional investors, which own about half the free float of India's larger stocks, is also crucial. At first blush, they look well-represented already. BofA Merrill Lynch's latest survey found emerging-markets specialists preferred India over anywhere else. Still, total equity inflows from so-called FIIs are just $6 billion this year. That's far below 2010, when they pumped in $29.4 billion over the full year.

Nor do valuations look too exuberant. The 50-stock Nifty index closed at a record 7,109 on May 13, up more than 21 percent since the BJP made Modi its prime ministerial pick. Yet assume 15 percent earnings growth in 2015 and the index trades on an average of 15.4 times that year's earnings, according to UBS estimates. That's barely ahead of the 5-year average.

Ultimately, though, stock prices depend on fundamentals. That means higher earnings, which are most easily found in a healthy economy. Some of India's headaches, notably its current account deficit and wobbly rupee, have already eased. But Modi's to-do list is daunting: reform tax, energy and industrial policy; upgrade shoddy infrastructure; fix creaky banks; squish corruption and bureaucracy; and hand power to the states. India has veered badly off course before. For the election rally to be sustained, Modi not only has to win, but make sure that policy-making is rapid and effective.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Narendra Modi is on track to become India's next prime minister, four major exit polls showed on May 12, with his opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies forecast to attain a parliamentary majority in the world's biggest election. Results are due on May 16.

- India's stock market has rallied sharply in recent months. The CNX Nifty index closed at 5,851 points on Sept. 12, 2013, the day before the BJP named Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. On May 13 it closed at record 7109.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)