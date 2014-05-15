(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own.)
By Quentin Webb
LONDON, May 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The election boom
in India's stock market has further to go. Hopes that opposition
leader Narendra Modi can tackle stagflation, debt and policy
deadlock have already pushed shares to record highs. Yet if
Modi's BJP seals a decisive victory, equities could keep
rallying. Some investors may be reluctant to pre-empt the
official election outcome. Valuations are full but not crazy.
And foreign funds can probably deploy more cash.
Graphic: India's Nifty since Modi named BJP candidate: link.reuters.com/gyh39v
Official results are due on May 16 after the six-week
jamboree that is the world's biggest election. For Modi to run
the country in the same centralised, pro-growth way that he
led his home state of Gujarat, he needs to be able to form a
government without too many coalition partners. Though all the
signs suggest he will, exit and opinion polls have proved
unreliable before.
Appetite from foreign institutional investors, which own
about half the free float of India's larger stocks, is also
crucial. At first blush, they look well-represented already.
BofA Merrill Lynch's latest survey found emerging-markets
specialists preferred India over anywhere else. Still,
total equity inflows from so-called FIIs are just $6 billion
this year. That's far below 2010, when they pumped in $29.4
billion over the full year.
Nor do valuations look too exuberant. The 50-stock Nifty
index closed at a record 7,109 on May 13, up more than 21
percent since the BJP made Modi its prime ministerial pick. Yet
assume 15 percent earnings growth in 2015 and the
index trades on an average of 15.4 times that year's
earnings, according to UBS estimates. That's barely ahead
of the 5-year average.
Ultimately, though, stock prices depend on fundamentals.
That means higher earnings, which are most easily found in a
healthy economy. Some of India's headaches, notably its current
account deficit and wobbly rupee, have already eased. But Modi's
to-do list is daunting: reform tax, energy and industrial
policy; upgrade shoddy infrastructure; fix creaky banks; squish
corruption and bureaucracy; and hand power to the states. India
has veered badly off course before. For the election rally to be
sustained, Modi not only has to win, but make sure that
policy-making is rapid and effective.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Narendra Modi is on track to become India's next prime
minister, four major exit polls showed on May 12, with his
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies forecast
to attain a parliamentary majority in the world's biggest
election. Results are due on May 16.
- India's stock market has rallied sharply in recent months.
The CNX Nifty index closed at 5,851 points on Sept. 12, 2013,
the day before the BJP named Modi as its prime ministerial
candidate. On May 13 it closed at record 7109.
- Reuters: Modi on course to be India's next leader, exit
polls show
- Reuters: MARKET EYE-Indian shares near record highs ahead
of election results
RELATED COLUMNS
Industrial revolution
IPO monsoon
Thinking local
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)