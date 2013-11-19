(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's stock
market has turned schizophrenic. A small group of shares that
foreigners like to own is powering ahead. The rest of the market
is stuck in the doldrums, like the broader economy.
Global monetary conditions and local politics will both play
a role in ending this divergence. The fate of quantitative
easing in the United States will matter, as will the outcome of
the next general election in India.
For now, India looks like two markets rather than one. Even
the 30-share Sensex is split down the middle. According to
economist Ashutosh Datar at the Mumbai-based brokerage IIFL, the
"favourite 15" shares with heavier foreign ownership, such as
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Motors, have outperformed, helping
the benchmark surpass its January 2008 high in late October. But
the remaining 15 on which global investors don't shower as much
love - including State Bank of India, Coal India and Reliance
Industries - have lagged behind.
The chasm gets wider the further one moves toward mid-cap
and small-cap stocks, IIFL's research shows. These shares, which
have heavy local retail ownership, have been lagging 35 to 55
percent behind the Sensex since 2008. And that explains why
small investors in India aren't "feeling" the rally they read
about in the press. Domestic equity mutual funds saw their
biggest outflows in 13 months in October, despite the Sensex
rising 9 percent.
Will the tide of foreign money eventually lift all boats, or
will it recede? The answer partly depends on the fate of the
Federal Reserve's $85-billion-a-month quantitative easing
programme under incoming Chair Janet Yellen. After retreating
from almost 3 percent when the so-called "tapering" of
bond-buying didn't commence in September, the yield on 10-year
U.S. government bonds is once again on the rise. Meanwhile, U.S.
inflation is stuck at about 0.9 percent. The inflation-adjusted
cost of U.S. debt is increasing, raising the hurdle rate for
owning risky securities worldwide, including Indian equities.
Even if the departure of hot money from the Indian market is
not as dramatic as it was during the summer months, new inflows
could slow. There is, after all, little sign of a recovery in
domestic demand. Manufacturing is in a slump; the central bank's
hands are tied because consumer-price inflation is in double
digits; the government, too, is unable to stimulate the economy
because it must lower its budget deficit just when tax
collections are faltering.
Foreigners have their reasons to return to this dismal
landscape after pulling the local-currency equivalent of $3.6
billion out of Indian equities between June and August. First,
thanks to the currency depreciation that took place because of
the selloff, the market is not as pricey as some others in Asia.
The Sensex is trading at 16.4 times trailing annual earnings,
compared with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4 for the
Philippines.
The second reason overseas fund managers are returning to
India is that the stocks they want to own don't have much to do
with the domestic economy - though they do benefit from a weaker
rupee. The fortunes of outsourcing companies like Infosys and
Tata Consultancy are tied to the U.S. recovery. Similarly,
generic drugmakers such as Dr. Reddy's and Sun Pharma are riding
rich nations' efforts to keep a lid on rising health-care costs.
Even lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are doing a better job of
managing the local economic slowdown than government-owned
rivals like the State Bank of India.
Most importantly, foreigners don't want to miss out on the
possibility that the election will bring in a more
business-friendly government. Goldman Sachs upset the ruling
Congress Party earlier this month with a report that said equity
investors view Narendra Modi, the opposition Bharatiya Janata
Party's prime ministerial candidate, as "an agent of change."
The optimism about Modi forming a stable government in New
Delhi may be premature, if not misplaced. Whether the BJP will
win enough parliamentary seats on its own, whether it will find
sufficient coalition members to support Modi as prime minister,
and whether he will live up to expectations, aren't settled
questions yet. Still, the unpredictability of Indian elections
can make for a nice payday: the Sensex jumped 90 percent in just
three months in 2009. But the gamble is not for the faint of
heart. An unpleasant election outcome can inflict large losses -
such as the 11 percent single-day decline in the index in May
2004.
A surer bet for investors, though, is that monetary
mismanagement, which was as much to blame as lax fiscal
discipline for the debilitating currency crisis that the country
faced in August, may have ended. Unless the new Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan abruptly dumps his strategy of
raising interest rates to tame inflation expectations of 13.5
percent, the gloom will eventually lift.
But it will take time. The credit system is broken because
banks are clogged with bad loans. The net non-performing assets
of India's 40 publicly traded banks surged to $20 billion at the
end of September, a 38 percent jump from March, according to
NPAsource.com. The debris of past excesses must be flushed out
before a new round of lending begins.
In the final analysis, it's the appetite of global investors
for emerging-market risk that will drive Indian stocks until the
elections, which could be held in April or May next year. India
is almost assured of hot money inflows as long as the U.S. bond
market continues to interpret Yellen's remark that the Fed has
"more work to do" to mean more money-printing. But those
interpretations can change. And if that happens before the
Indian economy shows some proof of life, the schizophrenia in
the market could worsen.
