(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, March 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors fear
that New Delhi will use tax law changes that could trap Vodafone
to snare offshore institutions. If that's not what the
government intends, it should say so. If it is, the value of
nearly all investment assets is endangered. Capital inflows
could slow to a trickle.
Vodafone is the largest foreign direct investor in
India. It has invested $26 billion since 2007. But that's small
beer compared to the $200 billion foreign investors hold in
India's equity market, according to data from the Securities and
Exchange Board of India. Together, they hold 17 percent of the
total.
Investors have two concerns. First, they fear the
retrospective taxation of capital gains made over the past six
years. Worries abound, and are deepened, because past investment
had been made with presumed certainty. Investors seemed to have
a government assurance, and a supreme court judgment, which
indicated that they would not be subject to any such taxation.
Investors are also worried about New Delhi's prospective tax
plans, and especially proposals designed to target tax evasion.
Legitimate tax exemptions may be recast as illicit loopholes.
Investors who currently don't pay any capital gains tax may have
to cough up 15 percent on future profits.
If the government moves are being misinterpreted, New Delhi
needs to act swiftly to erase the doubts before the fears become
any more entrenched. The smart thing to do would be to clarify
policy now before new laws are passed. Ambiguities could
debilitate for an extended period if new legislation has to be
tested in court and driven by the establishment of precedent.
New Delhi may be quite justified in pursuing reform of its
investment tax regime. Investors may be obliged to contribute
more and enjoy fewer exemptions. But retrospective orders,
though they may be designed to correct past mismoves, create
problems that can stretch far into the future. And even while
uncertainty reigns, investors are freezing up.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Foreign brokerages are worried about recent provisions,
designed to tax indirect investments and combat tax evasion in
India. They say the provisions are couched in ambiguous language
and could also be used to target overseas market investors.
That, in turn, could risk a sell-off in markets, Reuters
reported on March 28.
- The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, a lobby group, published a letter to Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee on March 28, expressing "deep
concern," and asking for the government to clarify its stance.
- At the heart of its concerns are two provisions announced
this month. The first gives India power to retroactively tax the
indirect transfer of assets, which was widely seen as targeting
Vodafone's $11 billion purchase of Hutchison Whampoa's Indian
assets. The second targets tax evaders via the General
Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), putting the onus on investors
registered in countries with special tax exemptions with India
to prove they do not intend to explicitly avoid taxes.
- Mumbai's benchmark Sensex index has lost more than 1
percent this week to stand at its lowest in two months, with
traders citing the uncertainty behind these provisions as a main
reason.
