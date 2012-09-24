(Refiles to remove extraneous word in paragraph 3)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's yawning
trade deficit is not a separate problem from the government's
budget shortfall. They are two sides of the same coin. The
connection between them becomes evident when one looks at the
current account gap not as the excess of imports over exports,
but as the difference between the country's investment and
savings.
The twin problems started in February 2008, when New Delhi
undermined a six-year process of reducing deficits by announcing
a $15 billion farm-debt waiver. That blunder, compounded by
several other acts of fiscal irresponsibility, had a pernicious
effect on the nation's savings-investment dynamic.
Fiscal profligacy encouraged households to seek cover in
imported gold as an inflation hedge. A quintupling of household
investment in "valuables" between the 2008 and 2012 financial
years shrank the pool of financial savings available to the
domestic corporate sector, which was unable to maintain the
breakneck pace at which it had been issuing equity and debt
securities.
That, in turn, made Indian companies increasingly reliant on
foreigners' money to finish projects already underway. The
current account deficit shot up to 4.2 percent of GDP in the
last financial year. In the last two years, India's stock of
foreign debt has shot up by 32 percent even as the monetary
authority's foreign-currency reserves have fallen.
Unless the current account gap returns to a more sustainable
level, a repeat of the 1991 currency crisis cannot be ruled out.
In India's case, a more sustainable current account may mean
reducing the deficit to between 2.4 percent and 2.8 percent of
GDP, according to a Reserve Bank of India research paper.
Untangling the two deficits - fiscal and current account -
and bringing both under control will require a three-pronged
strategy: a competitive exchange rate, further reductions in
subsidies and a frontal assault on inflation. Achieving all
three simultaneously will need deft coordination between the
government and the monetary authority.
Without coordination, subsidy reductions might get in the
way of a competitive exchange rate and inflation control. For
instance, as the government unveils more steps like the recently
announced 14 percent increase in the price of subsidised diesel,
foreign investors will turn optimistic on Indian equities and
will try to take advantage of the pessimism of domestic
investors by buying stocks on the cheap. That will put pressure
on the rupee to appreciate -- pressure that the Reserve Bank
should resist by purchasing the incoming dollars for its
foreign-exchange reserves.
Slaying inflation, which has only once fallen below 7
percent in the past 33 months, will be the most difficult of the
three tasks. Decades of ignoring the country's inadequate
infrastructure have left the economy badly supply-constrained
and prone to price upswings. Besides, as the government pares
back fuel subsidies, pump prices will rise. If the central bank
keeps the rupee weak, prices of imported crude oil in
local-currency terms will also remain elevated.
Not attacking inflation is not an option. The 13 percent
depreciation of the nominal exchange rate in the past year has
been unable to revive exports and close the trade gap partly
because global growth is tepid and partly because higher
domestic inflation in India is preventing the currency from
becoming more competitive in real, or inflation-adjusted, terms.
A weighted index of India's real effective exchange rate
against 36 of its trading partners depreciated only 3 percent in
the last fiscal year. According to Nomura economist Sonal
Varma's calculations, this year's real depreciation -- 7.7
percent so far -- should narrow the current-account deficit by
0.8 percent of GDP. However, if the price of crude oil rises by
just $15 per barrel, the gain will be wiped out.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's money-printing tends to make
imported oil pricier in dollar terms. But India can hardly ask
the Fed to stop. Instead, New Delhi needs to focus on combating
domestic inflation in order to improve the country's
competitiveness. Unfortunately, there are no simple supply-side
solutions in sight. Insisting that global large-format retailers
like Wal-Mart and Carrefour, which have only recently been
allowed to set up shop, source at least 30 percent of their
wares locally could see more private investment in supply
chains. This will be crucial for controlling food price
inflation. But cold-storage capacities and other supporting
infrastructure won't spring up overnight.
Similarly, replacing a plethora of indirect taxes on
production, sales and consumption with a simple goods and
services tax would also be disinflationary. But implementing the
tax will require a constitutional amendment. The legislation has
already missed so many deadlines that it's hard to envision it
coming into force before the current government's term expires
in 2014.
The difficulty of controlling inflation with supply-side
measures means monetary policy will have to remain hawkish and
contain aggregate demand. The Reserve Bank recently said it
would "reinforce" the government's pro-growth policies. That has
given rise to expectations that more rate cuts are on their way
to supplement a half-percentage-point reduction in April. This
is not the time to allow such expectations to take hold. Rate
reductions should be part of next year's policy agenda when the
government has demonstrated the success of its resolve to stop
the fiscal haemorrhage and after inflation has lost its sting.
