SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Raghuram Rajan
is finally getting his wish: inflation targeting is coming to
India. But while a resolve to tame price growth to 4 percent a
year is laudable, the target won't be credible unless the
country's central bank is free to punish inflationary fiscal
policies with higher interest rates.
A panel set up by Rajan after he became the governor of the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September has recommended what
the former academic proposed six years ago from his then perch
at the University of Chicago: Turn the RBI into an
inflation-targeting monetary authority.
The proposed 4 percent inflation target is onerous,
considering India is currently battling near-double-digit
increases in prices. The panel suggests bringing the rate down
to 6 percent in two years before adopting formal targeting.
After that, missing the goal for three consecutive quarters will
force the central bank to make a British-style public statement
explaining why it failed.
Such a statement today would be replete with complaints
against the government. For years, New Delhi has been paying
farmers too much for their produce, and stuffing money into
villagers' pockets via a job guarantee that creates few new
assets. The government's energy pricing is also cockeyed. And
the reason the state is able to run these inflationary fiscal
policies is because its deficits are assured of financing. Banks
must park 23 percent of their deposits in government bonds.
Rajan's plan puts the government on notice. The RBI panel
wants New Delhi to cut its budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP by
March 2017, down from this fiscal year's tough-to-meet 4.8
percent goal. More importantly, the panel suggests pruning the
government's assured access to bank financing. New Delhi's
control of the prices of food and energy - more than half the
country's consumption basket - will also have to loosen.
With inflation bound to sway the outcome of this year's
general elections, Rajan's timing is right. Governments can't
get re-elected without offering citizens stable prices. As long
as the RBI can promise to deliver on inflation, politicians will
have no choice except to accept a tougher central bank teaching
them some unpleasant fiscal arithmetic.
CONTEXT NEWS
- A committee set up by Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan recommended in its Jan. 21 report that the
central bank should adopt an explicit annual inflation target of
4 percent.
- The panel also suggested setting up a monetary policy
group in the central bank that will seek to guide inflation in a
2 percentage point range around the target.
- Failure to meet that objective for three successive
quarters must trigger a public statement, the panel said in its
report. Currently, the Indian central bank doesn't have a formal
inflation target. Interest-rate decisions are made by the
governor, and not by a monetary policy committee.
- Link to the report: here
- Reuters: India central bank moves towards monetary policy
overhaul
