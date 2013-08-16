(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indonesia is
failing to learn from India's economic misery. That makes it a
candidate for a disorderly decline in the currency, runaway
inflation and financial instability.
The country's central bank, which has tightened monetary
policy by just 75 basis points this year, left the benchmark
interest rate unchanged at 6.5 percent in its Aug. 15 meeting.
It also asked banks to rein in credit if they don't have
adequate deposits. While the warning is welcome, it's not a
substitute for raising the price of money.
Indonesia's real interest rates are already negative: the
8.6 percent inflation rate in July exceeds the 8 percent yield
on 10-year government bonds. The longer Jakarta delays tackling
the problem, the more entrenched its current account deficit,
already high at 2.4 percent of GDP, will become. Then it will be
hard to finance the gap, and even harder to reduce it without
stalling growth altogether.
New Delhi's woes should make Indonesia wary. China's waning
appetite for investment and the likely unwinding of excess
dollar liquidity by the U.S. Federal Reserve may have already
ended a seven-year run during which the country could safely
extract 6-percent-plus growth from cheap money and abundant
natural resources. Back in 2006, when China was guzzling
Indonesian coal, the current account was comfortably in surplus.
That helped reduce exchange-rate volatility, which was
"integral" to stabilising inflation expectations and reducing
capital costs, says Morgan Stanley economist Deyi Tan.
With that era now over, the authorities' reluctance to raise
interest rates is risky. Negative real interest rates will push
wealthy Indonesians to take money out of the country, while
rising real U.S. interest rates will make it less attractive for
foreigners to bring money in. A disorderly slide in the rupiah,
which has fallen 8 percent against the US dollar in the past
year, will be both inflationary and destabilizing.
The sensible approach would be to settle for slower growth
than the 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent official forecast for next
year. Unlike their Indian counterparts, Indonesian banks are
still healthy enough to absorb the loan losses that will occur
once the central bank gets serious about monetary tightening.
Delaying that pain is the wrong policy.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Bank Indonesia left its key interest rate unchanged at 6.5
percent on Aug. 15. Four out of 11 economists surveyed by
Reuters had expected at least a quarter percentage point
increase.
- The Indonesian rupiah fell to 10,345 against the U.S.
dollar before the monetary policy announcement, the lowest level
for the currency since June 2009.
- The rupiah traded at 10,370 to the dollar in morning trade
on June 16, according to Reuters data.
- Reuters: Indonesia c.bank holds rate, moves to trim loan
growth
- Reuters: Indonesia says 2014 budget to focus on raising
domestic demand
