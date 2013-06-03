(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Infosys
is going back to the future. Co-founder N.R. Narayana
Murthy is coming out of retirement to take the helm of the
Indian software outsourcing company. His return is a sign of the
depth of the malaise at the former poster child of the industry.
The 66-year-old entrepreneur, who was Infosys chief
executive for 19 years, is returning as executive chairman for
five years. In what could be a signal of future leadership
transition, Murthy's computer scientist son is coming on board
as executive assistant.
Infosys has lost its halo in the two years that Murthy has
been away. Its shares fell 22 percent on April 12, when Infosys
warned that revenue growth will be just 6 to 10 percent in the
financial year that began on April 1. That makes the company a
laggard in an industry expected to expand by as much as 14
percent.
Margins are under pressure: earnings before interest and
taxes fell to under 26 percent of revenue in the last financial
year, down from 29 percent in the previous 12 months. One
culprit is pricing. Unlike rivals HCL Technologies and
Wipro, Infosys is struggling to get paid more by its
clients for the work it does at its offshore locations. Making
matters worse, productivity gains are falling short of the pay
increases that Infosys is being forced to shell out to its
157,000 employees to keep them from jumping ship. The company's
strategy of granting some of its other founders a spell as CEO
has also interfered with decisive leadership.
Infosys wants to transform itself into a higher-margin
technology consulting powerhouse, but has had little success so
far. Acquisitions could help, but in order to have an impact
they will need to be bigger than Lodestone, the Swiss business
advisory firm Infosys bought in October last year for $349
million.
There is no resource constraint. Indeed, Infosys has too
much cash. The company's war chest is 236 billion rupees ($4.1
billion), equivalent to 17 percent of its market value. Infosys
shares jumped almost 9 percent on news of Murthy's return. One
practical way to reward that confidence would be to return some
cash to shareholders while Infosys ponders a new growth
strategy.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Infosys Ltd., India's second-largest computer software
exporter, announced on June 1 that N.R. Narayana Murthy, who
co-founded the company and was its chief executive for 19 years
until 2002, will return as executive chairman for a five-year
term.
- Infosys shares, which have slumped 15 percent since
Murthy's retirement as chairman in May 2011, jumped as much as
8.8 percent in early trading in Mumbai.
- Reuters: Under pressure Infosys recalls Narayana Murthy
RELATED COLUMN
Look in the mirror
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)