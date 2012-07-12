(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A company as large
as Infosys - $7 billion of annual revenue - cannot escape the
economic weakness in most developed markets. But the Indian IT
outsourcer bears some responsibility for its slowing growth. In
April, the company was expecting 8-10 percent revenue growth in
2012, in dollars. On Thursday, that was cut to 5 percent,
despite a weaker rupee. The shares fell by almost 10 percent.
Infosys isn't responsible for the world's
problems, but it might be able to resist them better without the
unwritten pact that each of the core founders gets a shot at
running the company. When it was announced that K.V. Kamath, the
ex-ICICI banker, would replace Infosys co-founder Narayana
Murthy as Chairman of India's flagship outsourcer in April last
year the firm was valued at $38 billion. Today that is closer to
$23 billion. Current Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal, is the
company's fourth, having taken the helm last year from fellow
co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.
The contrast with local rival Tata Consultancy Services
is striking. Infosys' share price is down 18 percent
this year, while TCS is up 5.6 percent. TCS has been better at
changing with the more stringent times, increasing its market
share from lower cost work amongst India's top three firms from
47 percent in 2009 to 51 percent this year. At Infosys, it has
declined from 34 percent to 28 percent over the same period,
according to Nomura.
The much larger rival Accenture has also shown
faster revenue growth than Infosys. And Infosys seems to have
lost its ability to outperform its guidance. It has missed its
previously announced target in five out of the last six
quarters.
The relatively weak results should send a strong signal to
the Bangalore-based management. They shouldn't take the approach
of many Indian politicians, who blame the euro zone for a
decline in economic growth which was largely self-inflicted.
Rather, the new management at Infosys should take a leaf out of
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's book, and admit that in spite of
a global downturn this Indian enterprise can and should
outperform.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's number two IT outsourcing company, Infosys
, cut its sales outlook for this fiscal year amid
worries clients will reduce spending on outsourcing services due
to global economic uncertainty, sending its shares down nearly 9
percent on July 12.
- Infosys sees its revenue in dollar terms rising 5 percent
to $7.34 billion in the year to March 2013, down from its April
estimate of 8-10 percent growth.
- Most analysts were expecting Infosys to trim its sale
growth outlook to 6-8 percent. The company met expectations with
a 33 percent rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, according
to Reuters.
- Graphic on Q1 results: link.reuters.com/vez39s
- Reuters: Infosys outlook cut dims recovery hopes, slams
shares
