(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After seven
months of rehab, Infosys is looking lean and
hungry enough to wolf down some large outsourcing deals in 2014.
The Bangalore-based software services company says revenue
might rise as much as 12 percent in the year to March. Just nine
months ago, the stock fell 22 percent in a single day on
management's gloomy forecast that full-year sales growth could
be as low as 6 percent.
The combination of an improving global economy and a weak
rupee helped to put Infosys on the road to recovery. But
co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy's decision to step out of
retirement and rejoin the company as executive chairman also
stabilized the patient. Margins, under pressure since 2011, are
improving as Murthy prunes expensive staff working in clients'
offices and moves more work to India. Earnings before interest
and tax reached 25 percent of sales in the three months to
December, up 1.5 percentage points from the September quarter.
Murthy's return has not been without upheaval. Eight senior
executives have quit since his return. Rather than disrupt
operations, however, the departures appear to have ended the
leadership confusion at Infosys. The company recently decided to
scrap its bloated executive council and supplant the bureaucracy
with two presidents. One of them could replace current chief
executive S.D. Shibulal when his term ends in March 2015.
Investors will now want to see what other tricks Murthy has
up his sleeves apart from cutting costs. What's needed is a big
jump in productivity. On average, an employee based at a client
site overseas generates three times as much revenue for Infosys
as a worker in Bangalore.
But the "body-shopping" model - inundating America with
low-cost temporary immigrants - is no longer viable as an
already-tight visa regime becomes even stricter. In November,
Infosys agreed to pay the U.S. government $34 million to settle
allegations of immigration-related "paperwork errors." So it
makes sense for Murthy to bring more work back home, while
seeking to boost the productivity of the Indian techie. Unless
he succeeds in this crucial endeavour, the 47 percent revival in
Infosys' stock price since his return might start looking
excessive.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Infosys Ltd., which reported a better-than-expected 21
percent jump in third-quarter profit on Jan. 10, said revenue in
the year through March 31 will expand between 11.5 and 12
percent, more than its previous forecast of 9 to 10 percent
increase, as demand for outsourcing services improves.
- Infosys shares were up 3 percent to 3,555 rupees by midday
in Mumbai (0630 GMT).
- Reuters: Infosys Q3 profit rises 21 pct, beats estimates
RELATED COLUMNS
A new template
Second coming
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)