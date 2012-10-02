(Adds Context News)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kingfisher
Airlines has gone from bad to worse. The latest
setback is a three-day suspension of services at the Indian
carrier. But the worst outcome - liquidation - would help no
one.
The airline has long had too much debt, $1.4 billion at the
last count, and sustained losses. Labour relations have been
fraught, so the refusal by engineers to certify the
airworthiness of the stripped-down fleet of 12 aircraft is not a
total surprise. But it has pushed the carrier close to the
brink. The civil aviation minister has said he could revoke the
airline's licence - it is supposed to operate at least five
aircraft.
The worst can probably be avoided. The airline says "there
is no threat" to the operating licence and Kingfisher has "every
intention" to restart services in a few days. The company's
flamboyant founder Vijay Mallya is in talks to sell a stake in
his liquor business, United Spirits, to Diageo Plc
to find enough funds to keep Kingfisher in business.
Creditors want more equity from Mallya or from an outside
strategic investor.
Mallya, creditors and the government should all hope for the
same outcome: Kingfisher's survival. True, secured creditors -
largely state-owned banks - could theoretically use a 2002 law
to seize collateral. But the lenders would still face a loss;
they converted some of their debt into equity at four times the
current market price last year. A windup would be even worse for
unsecured creditors, as well as for employees with unpaid wages.
A government bailout is out of the question. Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram, under pressure to put the fiscal house
in order, won't write a cheque. But a Kingfisher failure would
undercut the government's liberalisation - foreign airlines can
now own up to 49 percent of Indian carriers. One goal was to
allow white knights from abroad to ride to the rescue of
struggling domestic lines.
India is still a growth market and the global aviation
business is expected to become more profitable next year. It
should be possible to find an investor. Kingfisher's demise now
would be a pointless anti-climax.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Kingfisher Airlines said in a press statement on Oct. 1
that it is suspending all flights until Oct. 4, "following a
series of protracted and unabated incidents of violence,
criminal intimidation, assault, wrongful restraint and other
illegal acts including refraining from attending work, by a
small section of recalcitrant employees." The company said it
has more than sufficient number of staff to safely operate its
current schedule of flights.
- Reuters: India's Kingfisher to decide on lifting partial
lockout Thursday
- Reuters: India's Kingfisher flights grounded by staff
unrest
- Reuters: Diageo revives talks for stake in India's
dominant spirits maker
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Edward Hadas and David Evans)