By Robyn Mak
HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kenya's mobile
banking innovation may prove difficult to export. The African
country has led the way with an SMS-based payment service called
M-Pesa, which launched in eastern India last month. The
government's push to give all Indians the right to banking
access bodes well. But financial regulations and fierce
competition may mean M-Pesa in India will face higher hurdles
than its Kenyan role model.
Kenya's high number of mobile phone users, combined with
inadequate banking infrastructure, has created a robust demand
for mobile banking, and M-Pesa has become the dominant player
since its launch in 2007. It allows mobile phone users, with or
without a bank account, to deposit, withdraw, and transfer cash
to one another using text messages. From 2 million users after
its first year, M-Pesa now boasts 14.6 million today -
equivalent to 64 percent of Kenya's adult population. It is now
evolving to offer savings and loans.
On the surface, India looks primed for a repeat of Kenya's
success. The country has 862 million mobile phone users, a large
remittance market, and banking infrastructure inaccessible to
700 million people. Vodafone has a presence in 1.5
million outlets, far surpassing the country's 100,277 bank
branches.
But unlike Kenya, M-Pesa in India is regulated by the
central bank. This means Vodafone will not be able to import the
Kenyan model of bypassing banks with mobile-to-mobile cash
transfers. Instead, Vodafone and its local partner ICICI Bank
will have to screen customers before allowing them to
withdraw cash and participate in mobile commerce.
Further, the government's pledge to expand banking services
to all Indians has enabled banks to appoint 'business
correspondents' to provide basic financial services. This has
paved the way for non-governmental organizations, microfinance
institutions, telecom companies - including Vodafone - and
others to join forces with banks. The irony is that this has
flooded the money transfer market with competing mobile payment
services that are incompatible with one another.
India's competitive mobile telecom sector is another
barrier. Vodafone is the second-largest network with 17 percent
of the market, compared with 70 per cent for Vodafone's Kenyan
affiliate. For all its undoubted success in Kenya, M-Pesa will
have trouble exporting its model to India.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Vodafone India and ICICI Bank, India's largest private
sector bank, on April 17 announced the Indian launch of M-Pesa,
the SMS-based mobile payments service.
- Following a pilot trial last year, M-Pesa is now available
to around 220 million people in eastern India. The service,
which allows users to make deposits and withdrawals, transfer
funds and pay bills, is expected to be expanded to the rest of
the country.
- M-Pesa was launched in Kenya by the country's largest
mobile phone operator, Safaricom, in partnership with Vodafone
in 2007. As of March 2012, 14.6 million out of Safaricom's 19
million customers are active users of M-Pesa, in a country of 42
million people. Since its launch in Kenya in 2007, M-Pesa has
been rolled out in eight countries.
- Despite a high number of mobile phone subscribers in India
- 862 million as of February 2013 based on figures from the
Telecom Regulatory Authority - mobile payments and mobile money
have yet to take off nationwide. So far, Bharti Airtel is the
only major mobile operator to have launched large-scale mobile
payment systems in partnership with banks.
- In a speech made in December 2012, Finance Minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram stated that financial inclusion is a key
area of focus for the government and that access to banking
services a right of every citizen.
- Vodafone estimates that approximately 700 million people
in India have no access to conventional banking facilities.
- ICICI press release: here
