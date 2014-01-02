(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own)

By Breakingviews columnists

HONG KONG/LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews' annual compendium of financial foresight sets the agenda for the next 12 months. From Wall Street to the Great Wall, who has most potential to surprise, where are markets heading, and which are the companies to watch? Plus, we predict the winner of soccer's World Cup.

Download the e-book: link.reuters.com/wug75v

(Editing by John Foley, Robert Cole and Katrina Hamlin)