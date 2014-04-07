(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Peter Thal Larsen
HONG KONG, April 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Daiichi Sankyo
has just reminded corporate Japan of the dangers of
overseas adventures. The drugmaker is handing control of its
ailing Indian affiliate Ranbaxy to local rival Sun
Pharmaceutical in a $3.2 billion deal. The investment
has lost almost 40 percent of its value in six years.
It's a timely reality check. When Daiichi bought 64 percent
of Ranbaxy in 2008, it was in the vanguard of Japanese
corporations expanding abroad, especially in emerging markets.
Since then the Indian drugmaker has suffered one setback after
another. U.S. regulators have banned products from four of its
Indian plants, while the company admitted to lying about safety
standards and paid a $500 million fine. The problems are still
mounting: on Monday, Ranbaxy said it had received a subpoena
from authorities in the U.S. state of New Jersey.
Ceding control to India's Sun Pharma is probably the best
option in the circumstances. Nevertheless, it's a painful
financial blow. The all-share deal values Daiichi's stake at
around 123 billion Indian rupees ($2.04 billion), 38 percent
less than what it paid six years ago. The destruction of value
is even more dramatic when measured in U.S. dollars. Daiichi has
indemnified Sun Pharma against any costs arising from Ranbaxy's
latest subpoena, which means the bill could still rise further.
And while Daiichi does get a 9 percent equity stake in the
combined Indian company, recovering its original investment
requires a dramatic revival.
Sun Pharma should have a better chance of getting a grip on
Ranbaxy, though it is hardly getting a steal. The valuation of
about two times 2013 revenue is punchy for a business that has
lost money in seven of the last 12 quarters. Projected cost
savings and revenue synergies of $250 million a year look
modest. The real potential lies in persuading U.S. regulators
that Ranbaxy is under better supervision.
Investors, meanwhile, will hope that others learn their
lessons. Japanese companies are eager to expand abroad, spending
a combined $348 billion on cross-border acquisitions since 2008.
Ranbaxy should serve as a powerful reminder of what can go
wrong.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Sun Pharmaceutical said it will buy generic drug
maker Ranbaxy Laboratories, which has hit regulatory snags in
its key U.S. market over quality issues, in an all-share deal
with total equity value of $3.2 billion.
- Sun Pharmaceutical said Ranbaxy shareholders will get 0.8
Sun Pharma shares for each Ranbaxy share. It added that the
merged company will become the world's fifth-largest specialty
generics company and the largest drug firm in India.
- Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement that it will hold about
a 9 percent stake in Sun Pharmaceutical after the deal, which
has been agreed to by the boards of both companies.
- In a separate statement, Daiichi Sankyo said the U.S.
Attorney's Office in New Jersey had issued an administrative
subpoena to Ranbaxy seeking information related to the company's
Toansa plant in India. Ranbaxy is cooperating with the
information request.
- By midday in Tokyo, Daiichi Sankyo shares were trading at
1828 yen, up 4 percent.
