By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Washington's
last-minute deal on raising the U.S. government's debt ceiling
made grim viewing for Asian central banks. It's the second time
in two years they have faced anguish over the safety of their
enormous U.S. government bond holdings. But even with an
agreement to raise the ceiling until Feb. 7, and default
averted, the harrowing experience is unlikely to turn America's
largest creditor group into a bunch of angry sellers. They may
in fact do the opposite, and buy more.
There is precedent for such behaviour. China and Japan, the
two biggest holders of U.S. government debt, now own 16 percent
more Treasuries than they did during the previous round of
sparring over the debt limit during the summer of 2011. A 95
percent jump in the same period in the Treasury ownership of the
Caribbean banking centres, where Asian central banks often buy
to mask their purchases, suggests financial fragility has only
tightened the embrace of the dollar. Asia's biggest eleven
economies officially held over $3 trillion of U.S. government
securities at the end of July, according to Treasury data.
Asia has a strong motivation for self-insurance. The
region's markets still rely on U.S. debt as collateral for
trades, and a crisis - say, a missed interest payment - that
pushed down the value of government bonds would only increase
the volumes needed to back everyday transactions. Although the
region's central banks have stitched up an array of currency
swaps, they remain small, and would be next to useless if all
participants became desperate for dollars at once.
There is still no viable substitute for the dollar. Asia
doesn't have a large pool of "safe" assets of its own that are
close to cash. Blame it on fiscal rectitude. The region's
governments have run conservative budgets since the 1997
financial crisis, so they don't produce enough debt to serve as
collateral in private loan contracts. Cross-border trades are
especially dollar-dependent. Even highly liquid Japanese
government bonds are generally not used to post security.
Asia has cause to grumble again about Republicans and
Democrats playing dangerous games of chicken. Chinese
politicians have been doing so already, and it must be tempting
to sell Treasuries out of sheer indignation. But Uncle Sam's
Asian creditors still can't afford to rebel, even if they do
have a cause.
- The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives approved a
temporary fix to the debt ceiling crisis on Oct. 16, avoiding a
possible default on government borrowings.
- The deal will enable the government to fund itself until
Jan. 15, and raise the debt ceiling - a legislative device
limiting the U.S. Treasury's ability to issue national debt -
until Feb. 7. It does not resolve fundamental disagreements over
spending and deficits that divide Republicans and Democrats.
- China's vice finance minister, Zhu Guangyao, urged
Washington to "ensure safety of Chinese investments in the
United States and the global economic recovery", Reuters
reported on Oct. 7. China held $1.3 trillion in U.S. Treasury
bonds in July 2013, up from $1.1 trillion three years ago,
according to official U.S. estimates.
- Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso warned of a "large
international impact" from a potential default of U.S.
government debts, Reuters reported on Oct. 8. Japan's holdings
have risen to $1.1 trillion, from $817.3 billion in July 2010.
- Fitch warned on Oct. 15 that it could cut the sovereign
credit rating of the United States from AAA, citing the
political brinkmanship over raising the federal debt ceiling.
The ratings agency gave itself until the end of the first
quarter of 2014 to decide whether it will actually cut the
rating.
- Reuters: U.S. house passes bill to increas debt limit
- Reuters: Top creditors China, Japan step up concerns over
U.S. shutdown
- Reuters: Fitch warns it may cut U.S. credit rating from
AAA
