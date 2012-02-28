(Fixes spelling)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vedanta,
the India-focused FTSE 100 mining group, is simplifying
itself. There are sound commercial gains to be made in the
process, but doubts linger about whether the assets are being
transferred at equitable values. To get the deal done, Indian
investors may need a bit more of the pie.
The potential gains are substantial. First there's a $200
million a year saving to be had from tax efficiencies that will
come from combining the loss making Vedanta Aluminium (VAL) with
Vedanta's cash-positive Indian businesses. Second, the new
structure will be better placed to service debt because the
borrowings will be more closely matched with the operating
assets. The transfer of $5.9 billion in debt from the thinly
capitalised parent to the new Indian holding company, will be
achieved in return for its stake in Cairn India. Third, Vedanta
will create a broader business with ferrous and non-ferrous
interests under the same umbrella. That will give it a shape
more similar to other global mining firms like BHP
and Rio Tinto .
But there are problems and shareholders are hardly
expressing unalloyed joy. Shares in Sesa Goa, one of
the as-yet-unreorganised Indian subsidiaries, fell sharply as
the deal was unveiled and shares in its sister, Sterlite
Industries rose only modestly. One of the main gripes
centres on the transfer of Vedanta Aluminium (VAL). The
London-listed parent wants to reduce its overall holding in VAL
from 87.6 percent to 58.3 percent, the remainder being picked up
by minority shareholders of Sesa Sterlite, the putative name of
the new operating subsidiary. Vedanta values VAL at $473
million, but Indian brokerage HDFC has said it expected a zero
cost transfer. A report by Kotak is even more scathing. It
thinks VAL has a negative equity value of around $2.7 billion.
Concern that Sesa and Sterlite investors will object to the
terms and block the deal also explains the muted response in the
London-listed shares. Moreover, there is a risk that the
execution of the deal will expose corporate governance
weaknesses. Vedanta will show strength in corporate governance
if it ensures that the restructuring gains are fairly shared. A
more modest valuation of VAL could help bring all investors on
board.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- UK-listed Vedanta Resources plans to simplify its
structure by placing all but one of its subsidiaries under a
single umbrella. It is part of an effort to cut costs, improve
access to cash and reduce the India-focused miner's debt burden,
the company said on Feb. 25.
-- Vedanta currently has a network with over a dozen units,
none fully owned and several separately listed, producing power
and commodities from oil and gas to iron ore.
-- Vedanta plans to merge its two Indian-listed firms --
Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries. It will also transfer its 70
percent stake in unlisted Vedanta Aluminium to Sterlite at a
valuation of $473 million and consolidate another unlisted firm,
MACLO, to Sesa Sterlite at a valuation of $363 million. In
addition, Vedanta will transfer its 38.8 percent stake in Cairn
India, the oil venture, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Sesa Goa
for a nominal US$1. In doing so the debt associated with Cairn
India of $5.9 billion will be transferred to Sesa Sterlite which
in turn will hold a 58.8 percent stake in Cairn India.
-- The deal needs approval from 75 percent of shareholders;
it also requires regulatory clearance in the UK and India.
-- Reuters: Investors see risk to Vedanta shake-up plan
-- Reuters: Vedanta eyes streamlined structure with merger
plan
