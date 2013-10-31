(Refiles to add RICs)

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vodafone's Indian bet is starting to look less bad. The British telecom operator is set to take full control of its subsidiary in the country amid a relaxation of foreign ownership rules and hopes that the sector is finally turning a corner. The indicated price for the 15.5 percent that Vodafone doesn't already own implies a value for the business of $10.6 billion. If only its earlier Indian investments had been as astute.

The $1.65 billion price Vodafone submitted to India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board values the entire unit at just 5.4 times its EBITDA for the year that ended in March 2013. Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular, its two biggest rivals, trade on an average trailing multiple of 8.5 times.

The final step in Vodafone's six-year battle to take control of India's second-largest mobile operator by revenue looks set to be the cheapest. When Vodafone first bought a 67 percent stake in what was then called Hutchison Essar in 2007 it valued the entire business at $16.4 billion. In 2011, when Vodafone exercised an option to buy the remaining shares from the Essar conglomerate, the implied value for the whole business was $15.2 billion.

After that deal, Indian healthcare group Piramal Enterprises ended up with an 11 percent stake to keep Vodafone within foreign investment limits, while another group of investors held 4.5 percent.

The reason Vodafone's latest deal looks attractive is because the bulk of the price was set two years ago when the Indian telecom market was in terrible shape after a 2008 auction of spectrum left the market with too many players. A court order last year revoked permits from several smaller operators. The hope is that new M&A rules will help to reduce the number of players in the industry to around 6 or 8 - from around 12 today - within the next four years.

Applying the same multiple of EBITDA as its peers suggests Vodafone India's enterprise value is about $16.9 billion. That is still less than its parent company's total investment, including debt. Vodafone is also still awaiting a final outcome to its $2 billion long-running tax dispute with the Indian government. But the latest deal offers a glimmer of hope that its Indian excursion will eventually prove to be worthwhile.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Vodafone said on Oct. 29 that it has sought approval from the authorities to buy the 15.5 percent of its Indian unit that it does not already own for 101 billion rupees ($1.65 billion).

- The telecoms operator directly and indirectly owns a combined 84.5 percent of Vodafone India, India's second largest telecoms operator by subscribers.

- India relaxed rules on foreign holdings in the telecoms sector in August, allowing foreign companies to take full ownership of local carriers. Before the rule change, foreign companies were limited to direct stakes of no more than 74 percent in Indian carriers.

- Vodafone entered India in 2007 by buying a 67 percent stake in what was then Hutchison Essar from Hutchison Whampoa for $11 billion.

- As part of a 2011 deal whereby Vodafone increased its stake while complying with Indian rules, India's Piramal Enterprises acquired about 11 percent of Vodafone India. Piramal agreed at the time to sell its shareholding to Vodafone for an aggregate price of between 70 billion rupees and 83 billion rupees under certain conditions, including if an initial public offering of the Vodafone unit was not completed by 2014.

- The remaining 4.5 percent is held by a group of investors and is under call and put options.

- Vodafone's India unit reported EBITDA of 1.24 billion pounds ($1.99 billion) for the year ended in March 2013, a 10.5 percent increase on the previous year.

