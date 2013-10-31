(Refiles to add RICs)
HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vodafone's
Indian bet is starting to look less bad. The British
telecom operator is set to take full control of its subsidiary
in the country amid a relaxation of foreign ownership rules and
hopes that the sector is finally turning a corner. The indicated
price for the 15.5 percent that Vodafone doesn't already own
implies a value for the business of $10.6 billion. If only its
earlier Indian investments had been as astute.
The $1.65 billion price Vodafone submitted to India's
Foreign Investment Promotion Board values the entire unit at
just 5.4 times its EBITDA for the year that ended in March 2013.
Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular, its two
biggest rivals, trade on an average trailing multiple of 8.5
times.
The final step in Vodafone's six-year battle to take control
of India's second-largest mobile operator by revenue looks set
to be the cheapest. When Vodafone first bought a 67 percent
stake in what was then called Hutchison Essar in 2007 it valued
the entire business at $16.4 billion. In 2011, when Vodafone
exercised an option to buy the remaining shares from the Essar
conglomerate, the implied value for the whole business was $15.2
billion.
After that deal, Indian healthcare group Piramal Enterprises
ended up with an 11 percent stake to keep Vodafone
within foreign investment limits, while another group of
investors held 4.5 percent.
The reason Vodafone's latest deal looks attractive is
because the bulk of the price was set two years ago when the
Indian telecom market was in terrible shape after a 2008 auction
of spectrum left the market with too many players. A court order
last year revoked permits from several smaller operators. The
hope is that new M&A rules will help to reduce the number of
players in the industry to around 6 or 8 - from around 12 today
- within the next four years.
Applying the same multiple of EBITDA as its peers suggests
Vodafone India's enterprise value is about $16.9 billion. That
is still less than its parent company's total investment,
including debt. Vodafone is also still awaiting a final outcome
to its $2 billion long-running tax dispute with the Indian
government. But the latest deal offers a glimmer of hope that
its Indian excursion will eventually prove to be worthwhile.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Vodafone said on Oct. 29 that it has sought approval from
the authorities to buy the 15.5 percent of its Indian unit that
it does not already own for 101 billion rupees ($1.65 billion).
- The telecoms operator directly and indirectly owns a
combined 84.5 percent of Vodafone India, India's second largest
telecoms operator by subscribers.
- India relaxed rules on foreign holdings in the telecoms
sector in August, allowing foreign companies to take full
ownership of local carriers. Before the rule change, foreign
companies were limited to direct stakes of no more than 74
percent in Indian carriers.
- Vodafone entered India in 2007 by buying a 67 percent
stake in what was then Hutchison Essar from Hutchison Whampoa
for $11 billion.
- As part of a 2011 deal whereby Vodafone increased its
stake while complying with Indian rules, India's Piramal
Enterprises acquired about 11 percent of Vodafone India. Piramal
agreed at the time to sell its shareholding to Vodafone for an
aggregate price of between 70 billion rupees and 83 billion
rupees under certain conditions, including if an initial public
offering of the Vodafone unit was not completed by 2014.
- The remaining 4.5 percent is held by a group of investors
and is under call and put options.
- Vodafone's India unit reported EBITDA of 1.24 billion
pounds ($1.99 billion) for the year ended in March 2013, a 10.5
percent increase on the previous year.
