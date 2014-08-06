(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Ethan Bilby

HONG KONG Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Xiaomi has overtaken the mighty Samsung to become China's top smartphone seller. Could the same success follow in Kuala Lumpur and Bangalore? The four-year-old upstart's rise is evidence of the continuing creative destruction in the mobile market. Xiaomi's model of low-cost phones and software sales may squeeze rivals elsewhere.

The Beijing-based group shipped about 15 million phones to Chinese customers in the three months ending June. That's over three times the figure in the same period of last year, according to industry tracker Canalys. With the overall market for smartphones slowing, Xiaomi's success came at the expense of others. Samsung and ZTE's shipments in the People's Republic dropped by an estimated 15 and 32 percent, respectively, during the quarter.

As a private company, Xiaomi doesn't disclose much about its finances. The company says revenue jumped to about $5.3 billion in the first half of the year, but it's unclear whether the overall group is profitable. Its most popular product is the Hongmi phone, which accounts for about a third of the 57 million smartphones the company has sold in the last three years. The Hongmi currently sells for just 699 yuan ($113). According to a person familiar with the company, Xiaomi does make a small margin on its handsets. But earnings may depend on sales of services related to its custom Android operating system, like games and graphic themes.

So far, Xiaomi's success has been limited to its home market. Though it recently started selling phones in Malaysia and India, 97 percent of its shipments in the second quarter went to China. However, others are learning from Xiaomi's approach. In India, for example, Samsung's market leadership in smartphones is facing a serious challenge from local upstart Micromax. Xiaomi's frugal yet funky model may ultimately succeed only in making the smartphone industry a more competitive - and less lucrative - business.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Xiaomi, a privately-owned Chinese smartphone and software maker, became China's top smartphone maker by market share in the second quarter of 2014 according to industry tracker Canalys.

- Canalys estimates Xiaomi shipped about 15 million smartphones in the three months ending June, surpassing previous leader Samsung. Samsung's market shipments fell 15 percent year-on-year to 13.2 million phones.

- Xiaomi on July 2 reported that sales for the first six months of the year had risen by 149 percent to 33 billion yuan ($5.34 billion). It did not report any profit figures.

- On July 31, Samsung Electronics reported its worst quarterly profit in two years and flagged uncertain earnings prospects for its key handset business.

- Operating profit for the Korean group's mobile and IT division fell to 4.42 trillion won ($4.3 billion) from 6.28 trillion won a year ago, also the lowest in two years.

