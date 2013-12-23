By David Lague
HONG KONG Dec 22 Chinese leader Xi Jinping has
exhorted the People's Liberation Army "to get ready to fight and
win wars" and "to win regional warfare under information
technology-oriented conditions."
For now, China's sprawling defense industries and research
laboratories are relying on a high-tech short cut. In a vast and
carefully coordinated effort, China is scouring the globe for
know-how that can be coupled with domestic innovation to produce
strategic weapons and equipment.
A year ago this month, technicians at a maker of satellite
navigation gear in the Belgian town of Leuven worked over the
year-end holidays to test one such breakthrough. The Belgians
loaded their receivers with a technical code for a new
satellite-navigation system called Beidou, or Big Dipper.
The signal from the new Chinese system provided a
surprisingly accurate position fix. "It was certainly better
than you would expect from somebody doing this for the first
time," says Jan Van Hees, sales manager for privately owned
Septentrio, which plans to sell civilian equipment that can use
Beidou's signal.
It wasn't beginner's luck, though. China had help - and it
came from European Union headquarters in Brussels, just down the
road from Leuven.
Know-how for the Beidou Navigation System, according to
interviews with European researchers, a review of diplomatic
cables and articles from military and technical journals, came
from a technology partnership between Beijing and the European
Union. The Chinese essentially piggybacked on a European
satellite-navigation initiative, called Galileo, that was meant
to rival two existing networks: the dominant Global Positioning
System of the United States, or GPS, and Russia's GLONASS.
Sixteen Beidou satellites are now in orbit, with the network
scheduled to expand to 30 when fully deployed by 2020. Europe's
Galileo is expected to become operational only next year with 18
satellites. When fully deployed by 2020, the EU constellation
will also have 30 satellites.
Senior Chinese military officers have said Beidou is more
important to China than manned space flight or the Chinese lunar
probes now under way, according to reports in the state-run
media. The successful deployment of Beidou means the
increasingly potent Chinese armed forces will have an accurate,
independent navigation system - vital technology for guiding the
missiles, warships and attack aircraft that allow Beijing to
claim great power status.
Beidou is one of the most striking examples of China's
global quest to buy, copy or steal the technology it needs to
close the gap with the United States and other leading military
powers. Highly accurate satellite navigation is fundamental to
modern warfare. Aerospace experts say European and U.S. know-how
and equipment have been indispensable for China to design,
build, launch, position, test and operate its navigation network
and other satellites.
"The Chinese know exactly what they want and very often know
exactly where to find it," says Oliver Brauner, a researcher on
China's arms trade at the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute's China and Global Security Project.
Beidou isn't only about national defense. Beijing sees it as
a commercial coup for China's fast growing market satellite
navigation services for cars, mobile phones and other
applications. Belgium's Septentrio and other Western and Chinese
companies hope to capitalize by making compatible gear for sale
in China and abroad.
The Chinese cabinet on Thursday approved a blueprint that
envisioned Beidou capturing 60 percent of a projected 400
billion yuan ($65 billion) market for satellite navigation
services in China, according to the English language China
Daily. But the report also said that 40 percent of Beidou's
satellite applications would be for military use.
The system is a triumph for the Chinese military-industrial
complex. Despite an arms embargo that's been in place since the
bloody 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, the People's Liberation Army
continues to secure much of the military or dual-use technology
it needs from the United States and the European Union.
THE 863 PLAN
Some Chinese researchers play down the role of European
technology in the Chinese network. The EU-Chinese satellite
collaboration broke down before the partnership ran its course,
they note, and they say one of the reasons was that Europe was
withholding key technologies.
"China was regarded as a funds provider rather than an equal
collaborator" in the project, says Zhang Kefei, a professor and
satellite navigation researcher at the Royal Melbourne Institute
of Technology and a former president of the International
Association of Chinese Professionals in Global Positioning
Systems. "They could not get any real benefit from the
technology transfer."
The Chinese Ministry of Defense said in a statement that
China mainly relied on homegrown research, development and
manufacturing for its military technology. "The Chinese people
have the talent and capability to develop and make weapons
needed for state security," the ministry said. "History has
proved that, and it remains the same now and will remain the
same in the future."
Beidou fills an important hole for the People's Liberation
Army. China has invested heavily on a massive and expanding
arsenal of missiles able to strike targets throughout East Asia,
including U.S. bases in Japan and South Korea. Regular reports
in China's military journals and popular military press show
Beidou receivers are now in use with infantry squads, amphibious
landing vehicles, tanks and artillery, as the technology is
adopted throughout the PLA.
Before Beidou, however, the Chinese military had to guide
its hardware using civilian signals provided free by the
foreign-run GPS or GLONASS. These services aren't as accurate as
specialized military signals - and can be selectively switched
off. The United States openly warns it will jam the GPS signal
to prevent "hostile use." With Beidou, China can go it alone.
A generation ago, the opening salvos of the first Gulf War
demonstrated to a stunned Chinese military hierarchy how
satellites gave the United States and its allies unchallenged
knowledge and control of the battlefield. Armed with GPS
navigation and data from surveillance and communications
satellites, the U.S. coalition pulverized Iraq with smart and
conventional weapons. The People's Liberation Army was rapidly
modernizing at the time, but it still had no capacity to match
this overwhelming advantage.
China's military research and development complex
accelerated efforts to build a rival navigation network. Space
technology was already a key element of Beijing's "863 Plan."
The 863 directive - named after its March '86 launch date - came
from Deng Xiaoping, architect of China's modernization drive.
Deng ordained the 863 campaign as one of China's premier
national R&D programs, with the goal of unifying military and
civilian efforts to master strategic technologies.
In all of these measures to rebuild China through modern
science and technology, the PLA has been a dominant player.
Military thinking, goals and organization underpin the
management of China's sprawling network of research and
development labs, according to experts on China's space program.
From the start, incorporating foreign technology has been a top
priority for domestic satellite makers.
After a series of expensive satellite launch failures in the
1980s and 1990s, China turned to some of America's leading
aerospace companies for technical help. This paid almost
immediate dividends for China's space and missile industry - but
led to a backlash in Washington.
A Congressional committee chaired by Californian Republican
Chris Cox probed the transfers of sensitive U.S. technology to
China. In 1999, the Cox Report found that the United States,
Germany and France had provided significant support to China's
satellite programs.
In the aftermath of the report, U.S. aerospace companies
Loral Space and Communications Ltd, Hughes Electronics
Corp, and Lockheed Martin Corp were fined for providing
technical aid to the Chinese satellite program. Lockheed Martin
said that U.S. government licenses specifically allowed the
transaction with the Chinese entities involved. Loral and Hughes
denied they harmed American security in doing business in China.
Washington went on to restrict foreign access to satellite
technology. From 1999, this effectively banned the export,
re-export or transfer of this equipment or know-how to China.
The launch of U.S. satellites from Chinese territory was also
prohibited.
GALILEO PARTNERSHIP
Blocked in America, China turned to Europe. European space
companies had been collaborating with China through the 1990s.
But tech transfers increased sharply when China in 2003 pledged
to contribute 200 million euros ($228 million at the time) to
join the European Union's Galileo satellite navigation program.
Galileo was running years behind schedule. Brussels
enthusiastically embraced China's involvement. European space
contractors saw cooperation as an opportunity to expand access
to the Chinese market while U.S. companies were effectively shut
out, industry experts said.
From late 2004, the two sides signed 12 contracts, under
which China would deliver key technologies for Galileo's early
development, according to EU and Chinese briefing documents and
European Space Agency contract announcements.
The National Remote Sensing Centre of China oversaw these
projects, which were to account for 33 million euros of China's
promised contribution to Galileo. The contracts also involved
substantial European tech transfers, according to European space
industry researchers.
The EU saw little risk. China's space sector was seen as
backward. The PLA was not deemed a security threat to
Europe. China's financial and political support to Galileo was
also a welcome counter to U.S. opposition to the rival European
network.
"That made it easy to develop this kind of partnership with
China," says Nicola Casarini, security analyst at the European
Union's Institute for Security Studies in Paris. "The Europeans
were genuine in believing that cooperation with China was mostly
civilian."
Beijing set up a special company, China Galileo Industries,
to coordinate the research and development. The shareholders are
some of China's top military aerospace companies. They include
the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, a giant
space contractor and missile designer and manufacturer, and the
China Academy of Space Technology, a satellite and spacecraft
maker.
It is unclear exactly how much European know-how was handed
over. EU officials have been reluctant to discuss the transfers
when questioned by participants at space industry seminars and
conferences.
The European companies then involved in Galileo included the
pan-European aerospace giant EADS and Thales SA
of France, among others.
EADS declined comment on previous co-operation with China
and referred questions on the Galileo project to the European
Commission. A spokesman for the commission declined to comment,
as did China Galileo Industries. Thales didn't respond to a
request for comment.
Materials from a series of China Galileo Industries
presentations at industry briefings in Europe and China after
the deals were signed show the projects included a wide range of
technology: development related to signals interference in the
ionosphere; satellite positioning using lasers; measuring and
predicting orbital paths; testing ground-based receivers; and
search and rescue functions.
THE BREAKUP
Virtually all of the budgeted funds were spent in China, and
the Chinese contractors retained ownership of the resulting
hardware and intellectual property, European space industry
experts say. Still, tension mounted between the two sides.
The EU had always known China had plans to build a military
navigation network. But it soon grew clear that China intended
Beidou to compete with Galileo. The Europeans also came to
realize that China was determined to extract as much dual-use
technology as possible for its home-grown satellites. Brussels
also grew frustrated at China's plan to use frequencies for
Beidou's military service that could overlap with Galileo's
restricted signal for European government and military use.
Beijing also grew unhappy. Squabbling between the EU's many
member states and companies over the funding and administration
of Galileo caused indecision and delays. The EU network was
supposed to enter service in 2008; this has now been pushed back
to the end of next year at the earliest.
As China's know-how expanded, U.S. diplomatic cables
released by Wikileaks show, American diplomats and officials
urged European governments and aerospace companies to withhold
sensitive technology from China in the Galileo partnership.
In discussions with U.S. diplomats, senior EU officials
explained how the Chinese had exploited their links with the
European project, the cables show.
After signing contracts, Chinese officials from the Ministry
of Science and Technology made "shopping" visits to companies or
research institutes across Europe using the agreements as
authority for technology transfers, a senior EU official was
quoted as saying in a 2009 cable from the U.S. embassy in
Brussels. That cable also reported a senior EU official saying
that "certain European-manufactured components have been
transferred to China against the wishes" of the European
Commission, the EU's executive body. The cable did not say what
those components were.
A spokeswoman for the EU's GNSS Agency, which oversees the
Galileo project, referred questions about technology transfer to
China and to the the European Commission, which runs the EU. The
European Commission did not respond to requests for comment.
ATOMIC CLOCKS
One of China's biggest coups was gaining access to atomic
clocks, a key technology Beijing needed for accurate satellite
navigation, according to aerospace experts and the leaked U.S.
diplomatic cables.
China failed in attempts to buy these clocks from EADS,
according to the leaked diplomatic cables. However, between 2003
and 2007, China bought up to 20 rubidium atomic clocks from the
high-precision Swiss instrument maker Temex Time, now known as
SpectraTime, according to industry experts and the diplomatic
cables. Articles in Chinese technical journals suggest the Swiss
clocks have been fitted to Beidou satellites.
SpectraTime, a unit of Orolia Group, declined to answer
questions for this article, referring a reporter to Swiss
authorities. Orolia "is known to the Swiss export authorities as
a manufacturer and exporter of controlled dual-use goods," said
Marie Avet, a spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Department of
Economic Affairs, but she declined to comment on "specific
transactions."
Chinese companies now appear to have mastered the technology
to build these clocks or reverse-engineered the Swiss versions.
A March article carried by China's state-owned China News
Service reported that a research unit of state-owned China
Aerospace Corp, the No. 203 Institute, began research and
development on rubidium clocks in 2004. It has since
successfully developed and built 10 of these clocks for Beidou
satellites, the article said. "The rubidium atomic clock is the
heart of a satellite navigation system," the article said.
By 2010, Galileo had become a 100-percent taxpayer financed
project and came under new rules governing security, technology
and procurement. And the partnership with China was effectively
dissolved. EU officials assured U.S. diplomats that no Chinese
"technical staff will be working on the project and no staff of
any type will be working in Brussels," according to a leaked
U.S. diplomatic cable.
By then, however, China was well advanced in a hectic launch
schedule for its own network. All 16 satellites in the Beidou
constellation have been fired into orbit since April 2007.
The Beidou Navigation System is now playing a crucial role
in China's military exercises, including the Mission Action 2013
military exercise that kicked off on Sept. 10, China's Xinhua
news agency reported this month. The system demonstrated a
capability of covering PLA units fighting on multiple fronts
simultaneously.
"The era of China relying on a foreign satellite navigation
system is in the past," Xinhua said. "The era of China's Beidou
has arrived."