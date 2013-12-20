(This story is part of a series, "Breakout," and accompanies a
special report, "The U.S. government lab behind China's nuclear
power push")
By David Lague
HONG KONG Dec 20China isn't alone in turning to
thorium as a potential source of power. Enthusiasm for
exploiting this alternative to uranium is on the rise across the
world, even as the cleanup continues from the Fukushima nuclear
accident in Japan.
A new generation of scientists and nuclear engineers argue
that thorium could be the key to realizing a dream of safe,
cheap and plentiful nuclear power for an energy hungry world.
Thorium deposits, estimated to be about four times more
abundant than uranium, are widely distributed: Substantial
reserves have been found in China, Australia, the United States,
Turkey, India, and Norway. About 6,600 tonnes of thorium used to
power the most efficient proposed reactors would provide enough
energy to replace all of the fossil fuels and nuclear energy
consumed globally each year, proponents say.
Uranium-poor India has a long-term research effort under way
and has decided thorium will become the mainstay of its nuclear
energy industry later this century. The French government has a
research program. Companies in the United States, Australia,
Norway and the Czech Republic are working on reactor designs or
thorium fuel technology.
Energy from thorium is not just scientific theory. On April
25, Thor Energy, a private Norwegian company, began producing
power from thorium - named after the Norse god of thunder - at
the Halden test reactor in Norway.
"It is the fundamental first step in the thorium evolution,"
says company CEO Oystein Asphjell. The tests are aimed at
showing the fuel could be a valuable alternative to uranium for
existing reactor operators. Nuclear giant Westinghouse, a unit
of Toshiba Corp, is part of an international consortium
that Thor Energy established to fund and manage the experiments.
A Westinghouse spokesman said the company was "providing
viewpoints" on the research.
Asphjell says burning thorium in current pressurized water
reactors could boost safety and provide greater fuel security,
especially for countries with limited access to uranium.
Eventually, proponents want to pair thorium with a new kind of
reactor, cooled not by water but by molten salt. That, booster
say, would realize thorium's full potential as a fuel.
Thorium is a shiny, slightly radioactive metal. In its
natural form, thorium isn't fissile - meaning that, in contrast
to uranium, it can't split to sustain a nuclear chain reaction.
But if thorium is bombarded with neutrons from a small
amount of fissile nuclear fuel acting as a starter, either
uranium-235 or plutonium-239, it is converted to uranium-233 - a
form of uranium that is a first-rate nuclear fuel. Once started
in a reactor, the process is self-sustaining, with subsequent
fissions of uranium-233 in turn converting more thorium to
nuclear fuel.
In the kind of molten-salt cooled reactor favored by many
thorium proponents, the uranium-233 fuel would be dissolved in a
coolant of liquid fluoride salts contained in a graphite core.
Surrounding the core would be a blanket of thorium, also
dissolved in liquid fluoride salts.
When the fuel in the core fissions, it produces heat and a
barrage of neutrons that pass through the graphite and convert
some of the thorium in the blanket to uranium-233. This is then
removed from the blanket and fed into the core, while fresh
thorium is supplied to the blanket. The coolant and fuel mixture
from the reactor core is circulated through a heat exchanger, so
that the energy can be extracted to power a turbine and generate
electricity.
One advantage of this system is that the fluoride salt
coolant has an extremely high boiling point of 1,400 degrees
Celsius, far higher than the reactor's operating temperature of
about 750 degrees Celsius. That means the whole system can
operate at close to normal atmospheric pressure.
In a conventional water-cooled reactor, the cooling system
must be designed to withstand high pressure. That means reactors
also must have massive, heavily engineered and expensive
containment structures to minimize the danger from leaks or
pressure explosions.
Because the core in a thorium molten-salt reactor is already
liquid, it can't melt down. The design calls for a plug of
frozen salt at the bottom of the system. If the reactor
overheats, the plug would melt and the fuel and coolant would
drain into a containment vessel below, where it would rapidly
solidify and could be recovered for future use, proponents say.
These reactors could be much more efficient than most
current nuclear plants, which extract between three and five
percent of the energy in uranium fuel rods. In a molten salt
reactor, almost all the fuel is consumed.
One tonne of thorium fuel would deliver the same amount of
energy as 250 tonnes of uranium in a pressurized water reactor,
according to a briefing paper published by the United Kingdom
All Party Parliamentary Group on Thorium, a group of UK
lawmakers who advocate adoption of the alternative fuel.
Also, because most of the fuel is consumed, thorium yields
little waste and is much less radioactive, proponents say. Most
of the residue will become inert within 30 years, with about 17
per cent needing secure storage for about 300 years.
The most dangerous waste from current generation reactors
requires storage for 10,000 years.
The molten-salt reactor may have one further benefit. Some
advocates believe they can be used to burn off existing nuclear
waste.
A privately owned U.S start-up, Transatomic Power of
Cambridge, Massachusetts, says it plans to build molten salt
cooled reactors to burn some of the 270,000 tonnes of nuclear
waste accumulated worldwide. "There is enough waste just in the
U.S to power the country for a century," says Russ Wilcox,
company CEO and co-founder.
(Reporting By David Lague; edited by Bill Tarrant)