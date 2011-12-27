LONDON Dec 27 The Internet and women's
magazines are filled with enticing adverts for breast implant
surgery, but experts and regulators have varying views on how
long they last and possible risks.
The implants now at the centre of a worldwide health scare
came from the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese
(PIP) and appear to have an abnormally high rupture rate. That
risk, though typically low, is present in all implants.
Breast implants have been on the market since the early
1960s, after the first implants were developed by two plastic
surgeons in Texas working with the silicone specialist firm Dow
Corning Corporation.
The first woman to have silicone breast implants was in 1962
in the United States. Since then, between 5 and 10 million women
worldwide, including an estimated 1.5 million to 2.5 million in
the United States, have had breast implant surgery.
Although silicone implants are considered the more
natural-looking option because they are more likely to appear
and feel like real breasts, safety concerns have dogged them for
years.
SILICONE OR SALINE
In 1992, the U.S. drugs regulator, the Food and Drugs
Administration (FDA), decided silicone implants should be taken
off the domestic market because their safety had not been fully
established.
But U.S. silicone implant sales resumed in 2006 after the
FDA approved implants sold by Allergan and Johnson &
Johnson's Mentor unit on condition that the companies would
follow a sample of 40,000 women for 10 years to look at safety
issues.
In Britain, breast enlargement is the most common cosmetic
surgery performed on women, the Medicines and Healthcare
products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.
The operation is also hugely popular in Latin America. In
Brazil, some 200,000 to 300,000 breast implant operations are
carried out each year, according to the Brazilian Plastic
Surgery Society.
Several types of implant are available, including those
constructed from natural tissue taken from elsewhere on the
body. This type of surgery is more usual in breast cancer
patients undergoing breast reconstruction after a mastectomy.
More common implants used in cosmetic surgery are silicone-
or saline-filled devices which are placed under the breast
tissue to boost size and enhance shape.
The implants are usually inserted via an incision under the
breast, but can also be put in using a cut in the armpit or
around the nipple. The operation is generally done under general
anaesthetic and takes up to one-and-a-half hours.
NO LIFETIME GUARANTEE
Experts warn, however, that breast implants are likely to
need long-term care.
"Breast implants do not last a lifetime, they will need
replacing at some point in the future," the British Implant
Information Society says on its website.
It says modern devices are likely to last between 20 to 25
years, about 10 years longer on average than the older types
developed in the early 1960s and 1970s.
In some countries where implants are popular among very
young women - in Venezuela it is not unusual for parents to give
breast implant surgery to teenage daughters as gifts - this
could mean a woman going back once and possibly twice in a
lifetime for more breast surgery.
Doctors say pain is frequent after surgery, and most clinics
advise patients not to raise their arms above their heads for
several weeks after the operation.
The MHRA lists other potential problems, such as the risks
of infection, leakage or bleeding, possible creasing and kinking
of the breast tissue, and temporary loss of sensation.
U.S. regulators warned this year that most women with
implants were likely to need additional surgery within 10 years
to address complications such as rupturing and leakage, two of
the main problems associated with the PIP devices.
All this suggests the costs of breast enhancement surgery
are likely to add up over the years.
According to one U.S. cosmetic surgery price guide, breast
implant surgery with either silicone or saline implants can cost
between $5,000 and $8,000, similar to costs in Britain.
So-called "revision" breast surgery is often more expensive,
lengthier and more complicated than the first time around
because of existing scar tissue and the need to remove or adjust
the original implants.
Anyone offering significantly lower priced surgery may be
cutting corners on aftercare or follow-up consultations, experts
say, and patients should beware.