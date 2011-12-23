Plastic surgeon Denis Boucq displays a defective silicone gel breast implant manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) after he removed it from a patient in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MARSEILLES, France The French company at the heart of a global scandal over breast implants recognises its products were defective but argues other firms in its sector also had problems, the company's lawyer said on Friday.

"The implants had flaws but the PIP (Poly Implant Prothese SA) implants are not the only ones on the market that had problems," lawyer Yves Haddad told Reuters.

The small company, which shut its doors in 2010 after its implants were ordered off the market, has been thrust into the spotlight after the French government recommended that tens of thousands of women in France with PIP implants get them removed by their surgeons as a precautionary measure.

The implants have been found to have had abnormal rupture rates, although the French government and public health experts said on Friday there was no evidence of increased cancer risk in PIP implants versus other brands.

Anxiety has been fanned by reports in France of eight cases of cancer in women with the implants from PIP, accused of using sub-standard industrial-grade silicone in its product.

The chief executive and founder of the company, Jean-Claude Mas, 72, is not publicly commenting on the affair, said Haddad.

"The company has decided to remain totally silent on the matter," said Haddad. "This silence is out of an obligation for decency and discretion, given people suffering with their pain or their worries over the future."

Mas, he said, had not fled the country, but was still living in the south of France regions where the PIP factory premises now lie dormant.

NO ONE YET NAMED

PIP, once the third largest producer in its sector, sold about 300,000 implants worldwide before closing its doors. The implants are used in cosmetic surgery to enhance breast size or replace lost breast tissue after mastectomies.

Although France's health agency recommended on Friday that women with the PIP implants have them removed, Britain said it would not follow the French recommendation, citing a lack of evidence linking them to cancer.

Lawyer Haddad acknowledged the company's legal and economic troubles, citing a 1.4 million euro payment ordered by British courts in Nottingham and London after women in that country sued, which PIP was unable to pay.

Both Mas and Chief Financial Officer Claude Couty had been questioned by police over the affair, Haddad said, but neither had been sent to court.

"As of today, neither Mr. Mas or any other PIP executive has been ordered to stand trial," he said, adding: "Justice is not done in front of the media, but in front of the courts."

A judicial source said, however, that between four and six executives could be sent before a criminal court in Marseilles on charges of aggravated fraud.

