(Corrects net profit forecast range to 1.0-1.2 bln zlotys from 1.1-1.2 billion)

WARSAW Oct 31 BRE Bank should report a net profit of between 1.0 billion zlotys and 1.2 billion zlotys ($330.24-$396.3 million) this year, its Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, BRE, which is a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 279 million zlotys in the third quarter, broadly in line with expectations. ($1 = 3.0281 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)