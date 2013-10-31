(Corrects net profit forecast range to 1.0-1.2 bln zlotys from
1.1-1.2 billion)
WARSAW Oct 31 BRE Bank should report
a net profit of between 1.0 billion zlotys and 1.2 billion
zlotys ($330.24-$396.3 million) this year, its Chief Executive
Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday.
Earlier this year, BRE, which is a unit of Germany's
Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 279 million
zlotys in the third quarter, broadly in line with expectations.
($1 = 3.0281 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)