WARSAW Oct 31 Polish bank BRE Bank
reported third-quarter net profit almost unchanged year-on-year
and just a notch above market expectations, as improved deposit
margins and rising retail loans helped to make up for record low
interest rates.
The Polish arm of Germany's Commerzbank reported
profit of 279 million zlotys ($92 million) compared to 275
million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Poland's central bank nearly halved interest rates in an
easing cycle that ended in July, taking a large bite out of the
income local banks made on the difference between what they
charge for loans and rates they pay on customers' deposits.
BRE and other Polish banks have relied on retail loans,
which have high margins to compensate. They have also been
slowly reducing rates they offer for deposits.
($1 = 3.0281 Polish zlotys)
