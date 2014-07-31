KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
July 31 Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB : * Q2 EBIT SEK 4.4 million versus SEK 3.3 million * Q2 net sales SEK 72.2 million versus SEK 63.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it will implement delisting risk warning from May 2 after it recorded net losses for two years in a row