PARIS Aug 21 British investment fund Bregal
Capital has agreed to sell French higher-education group
Studialis to American private equity firm Providence Equity, a
source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Studialis, which owns 23 private teaching institutions in
France including the Cours Florent, one of the country's most
prestigious drama schools, was founded in November 2007 and
trains around 20,000 students a year.
"Bregal sold Studialis to Providence Equity," the source
said, declining to give financial details on the transaction.
Providence Equity declined to comment, while Bregal Capital
and Studialis did not return requests for comment.
According to Challenges magazine, Studialis is valued at 250
million euros ($284.25 million) and the group was also eyed by
Eurazeo and Bridgepoint.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
