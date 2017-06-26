By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, June 26 A SFr375m-equivalent (US$387m)
term loan backing private equity firm CVC’s acquisition of Swiss
luxury watchmaker Breitling has launched for syndication,
banking sources said on Monday.
CVC agreed to take an 80% stake in Breitling in April,
valuing the business as more than €800m.
Deutsche Bank is leading the financing to back the buyout,
alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, BNP
Paribas and UBS, the sources said.
The SFr375m-equivalent term loan will be split between Swiss
francs and euros and although the final sizes are yet to be
determined, there will be a minimum €230 tranche, the sources
said.
A bank meeting is set to take place in London on Tuesday to
show the deal to investors, when pricing will be announced.
Lenders have been asked to commit to the financing by July 7.
Founded in 1884, Breitling specialises in the development
and manufacture of high-performance watches.
